Who is Monster on the Masked Singer? Is CeeLo Green Monster?

At The Masked Singer’s premiere at ITV last weekend, the first two celebrities in the series were introduced – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as “Butterfly” and former Secretary of State Alan Johnson as “Pharaoh”.

However, we are still waiting to find out which famous face is disguised as a “monster” – the blue creature with the belt.

Monster made his first appearance in the second episode of the first season of The Masked Singer, in which he sang Pharrells Happy while surrounded by energetic, balloon-covered dancers.

Before his appearance, the excited being teased the audience with the statement that he had a radiant, brave and “big” personality, “big monster arms” and “had received many awards”. He added that his hero is Tony Hadley of the Spandau Ballet.

The jury made a number of musical guesses, with Rita Ora suggesting Cee Lo Green, while Davina McCall believed it was André 3000 behind the mask. Jonathan Ross suspected that Monster Rapper was LL Cool J, and Ken Jeong suspected that it was actor Jamie Foxx.

However, fans have different ideas about who is behind the mask. Check out the most popular theories.

Is Monster CeeLo green?

Singer CeeLo Green is one of the main contenders for being the celebrity behind Monster, according to some viewers.

The musician, who belongs to half of the group Gnarls Barkley, was successful with the hit singles Crazy and Forget You. He pronounced Murray the Mummy in the animated film Hotel Transylvania and was previously a judge in the US version of The Voice.

Many viewers are convinced that the R&B singer is the man behind the mask because the monster has a distinctive voice similar to Green. Monster also mentions that he has won several awards that could apply to Green, who has received five Grammy Awards and other awards.

Some Twitter users have also highlighted that CeeLo Green’s alter ego is called “Gold”, a song by Monster hero Tony Hadley. In a 2010 interview, Green told The Guardian that he would wear a gold suit if he could have one made, so “someone like Tony (Hadley) from Spandau Ballet will hopefully see me look stylish will realize that he is.” comes from them “.

Is Monster Big Narstie?

Some fans suspect that British rapper Big Narstie is the celebrity in the blue fur costume.

Rap artist Big Narstie is best known for When the Bassline Drops – his single with Craig David – and other grime hits. He has also become an internet and television personality in recent years after being featured in the Gogglebox celebrity special, “Would I lie to you?” Occurred. And Big Fat Quiz of the Year. He hosts his own chat show – The Big Narstie Show – on Channel 4.

Some viewers thought Monster’s “great personality” was a reference to Big Narstie’s stage name.

Is Monster Will.i.am?

Some fans are sure that the musician Will.i.am is the real celebrity identity of Monster.

The rapper, best known as a member of The Black Eyes Peas, has produced numerous hits, including “Where Is the Love”, “My Humps” and “I Gotta Feeling” and played in Madagascar 2 and Rio. He is currently a judge at The Voice UK.

Will.i.am is a guess for many viewers as the rapper has received many musical awards and is currently in the UK to film The Voice.

Is Monster Adebayo Akinfenwa?

Footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa is the name that some viewers have seen after Monster’s performance.

The professional striker has been playing for Wycombe Wanderers since 2016 and is known for his physical strength.

Some fans came to this conclusion after Monster said he had “big arms”, suggesting that he might be an athlete.

The Masked Singer broadcasts on Saturday night on ITV