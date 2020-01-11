Twelve other potential partners are flying into a luxury villa to find love at Winter Love Island 2020.

This year also includes Mike Boateng, a 24-year-old policeman who works in Greater Manchester and is looking for a serious relationship.

Reality fans may remember Mike’s brother Samuel Boateng as one of Lord Zucker’s nominees for The Apprentice’s 2016 series.

Before joining the police force, Mike had a soccer career and once played for Sheffield United alongside Everton’s current striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

In three words: “Confident, Charming and Charismatic”

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_

What is Mike looking for in a partner?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that his top stars are superstar singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What’s an end for Mike?

“I can’t stand a smelly breath.”

What is Mike’s ideal first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversations. I’m pretty old-fashioned, I also like to go for a walk where we can chat and get to know each other. “

What is Mike’s worst habit?

“Playing with my beard. My mother hates it, but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I think. “

How does Mike define the “bro code”?

“Make sure you always tell your brother what’s going on. Don’t leave him in the dark and be honest. If you’re brothers, don’t lie to yourself.”

What advice did Mike get from his famous brother?

“He gave me a few tips that I’m grateful for. He gave me tips on how to behave, how to talk to people, and what to expect. So I feel like I have an idea of ​​what waiting for me when I’m in the villa. “

