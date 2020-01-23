Love Island is finally back on the screens and there is a lot of drama we can delve into.

A whole host of new singletons are going to a new villa in South Africa to find love. One of these is policeman Mike Boateng, who is currently working with Leanne Amaning, but the two seem to be on the rocks.

Reality fans may remember Mike’s brother Samuel Boateng as one of Lord Zucker’s candidates in the 2016 series of The Apprentice, who is said to have taught Mike exactly how to act on television.

Before joining the police force, Mike had a soccer career and once played for Sheffield United alongside Everton’s current striker, Dominic Calvert-Lewin.

Here is all the important information about Mike.

Mike Boateng – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: police officer

In three words: “Confident, Charming and Charismatic”

Instagram: @ michaelboateng01

Twitter: @MichaelBoateng_

Coupled with: Leanne

Mike’s time at the Love Island Villa …

Mike immediately fell in love with Leanne Amaning and the couple quickly became a favorite on Twitter.

Only a few days after his love island experience, Mike found himself to be Jess Gale’s eye-catcher when the twins entered the villa.

But although Jess had tried to win him over, Mike just wanted to be with Leanne and the two have got on well ever since.

That was until the other night when Mike and Leanne took things slowly and didn’t want to get into their relationship.

Shaughna Phillips also suggested playing a game in which a few feathers ripple.

What advice did Mike get from his famous brother?

“He gave me a few tips that I’m grateful for. He gave me tips on how to behave, how to talk to people, and what to expect. So I feel like I have an idea of ​​what waiting for me when I’m in the villa. “

What is Mike looking for in a partner?

“Ambitious, a lot of personality and of course beautiful,” he says.

With this in mind, it’s no surprise that his top stars are superstar singers Beyoncé and Rihanna.

What’s an end for Mike?

“I can’t stand a smelly breath.”

What is Mike’s ideal first date?

“A nice dinner and good conversations. I am quite old-fashioned, I also like to go for walks where we can chat and get to know each other. “

On their first date in the villa, Mike and partner Leanne gave each other massages – and although they actually wanted to be sensual, the couple didn’t get as hot as some had hoped.

What is Mike’s worst habit?

“Playing with my beard. My mother hates it, but I can’t stop doing it. Especially when I think. “

How does Mike define the “bro code”?

“Make sure you always tell your brother what’s going on. Don’t leave him in the dark and be honest. If you’re brothers, don’t lie to yourself.”

