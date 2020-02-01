Who is Meghan Trainor? The Voice UK 2020 right profile

The Voice UK is back for a new series, but this time there is a new face among the panel of coaches.

Jennifer Hudson had to cancel the ITV singing competition due to planned clashes with her other projects, so the American singer Meghan Trainor has taken her place.

Here’s everything you need to know about the new judge …

Who is Meghan Trainor?

Meghan Trainor is an American singer-songwriter who started her music career at a young age by independently releasing three albums; the untitled Meghan Trainor, I sing with you and only 17.

Shortly thereafter she started working professionally as a songwriter for music publisher Big Yellow Dog, where she eventually met producer Kevin Kadish.

Together they wrote her breakthrough hit All About That Bass, which gave Trainor a record deal and became a worldwide sensation in 2014, with over 2 billion views on YouTube.

The album on which it could be heard, called the confusing title, became the ninth best-selling album of 2015, shifted 1.8 million copies and won Trainor de Grammy for the best new artist.

Her second major-label album was released in 2016 to solid commercial success, with a third planned for 2020.

What other TV programs did Meghan Trainor broadcast?

Trainor was a guest consultant in a season seven episode of The Voice US, and later became a regular judge in the talent show The Four: Battle For Stardom, which ran for two seasons.

Why did Jennifer Hudson leave The Voice UK?

Hudson had to leave The Voice due to planning conflicts with her other projects, including the film adaptation of the musical Cats by Andrew Lloyd-Webber, and a biopic about Aretha Franklin in which she plays the lead role.

The vote is on ITV on Saturday at 8:30 PM