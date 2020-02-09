Who is Malika Haqq’s baby daddy? Khloe Kardashians BFF confirmed

Khloe Kardashian’s best friend Malika Haqq is expecting a little boy in March. Photo credit: © ImageCollect.com / ImagePressAgency

Malika Haqq has finally revealed who her baby daddy is. Khloe Kardashian’s BFF confirmed the news that she had received a bear-themed baby shower over the weekend.

The proud mother who was in tears when thanking all the wonderful and amazing women, including Khloe, Kylie Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Kris Jenner, to name a few who attended her baby shower.

Malika and Khloe both shared several photos and videos of the lavish afternoon.

Who is Malika Haqq’s baby daddy?

Khloe’s beast is eight months pregnant and has a little boy. Malika shocked Keeping Up The Kardashian fans when she announced her pregnancy last fall. At that time, she decided to keep her baby’s father secret.

There was speculation that Malika’s baby daddy was her ex-boyfriend, rapper O.T. GENASIS. You were a few years old. Despite the separation over the summer, the timeline made him appear as the only logical candidate for the baby’s father.

Admittedly, there was always the possibility that she was inseminated artificially or had a one-night stand.

In the shower, where Malika and her baby were celebrated, Malika O.T. Genasis, real name Otis Flores, is her little father. The expectant mother gave a speech to her guests and announced that the rapper is the father of her son.

“I am incredibly grateful to Otis Flores for my little boy,” she said in a speech at her shower. She also thanks everyone who supported her during her dream pregnancy.

O.T. Genasis confirms that he is Malika Haqq’s baby dad

Shortly after Khloe’s bestie announced her son’s father, the rapper went to Instagram to confirm that he was going to be a father.

“My son on the way to the day … give me a baby name now … go !!!” O.T. Genasis wrote a photo of herself and stood next to the words: “Malika is having a baby.”

As their son’s birth approaches, O.T and Malika finally seem ready to admit that they will soon be co-parents. She certainly has a strong group of women who can help her fellow parents with an ex-love.

Kylie, Khloe and Kourtney have all managed to raise children with their ex-friends. Kourt in particular found a way to build a peaceful coexistence with Scott Disick for their three children.

