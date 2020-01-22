Winter Love Island is in full swing. A group of young singles meets in a luxury villa in South Africa to find a partner.

Two newcomers with the same first name join in to make things a little more confusing: the semi-professional Luke Trotman and the heating engineer Luke Mabbott.

Luke M has been mistaken for superstar singer Justin Bieber in the past and is looking for a new girlfriend after he recently quit a four-year relationship.

See who Luke joins with our full Love Island 2020 candidate list.

Here you will find all important information about Luke M.

Luke Mabbott – Key Facts

Age: 24

Job: Heating engineer

In three words: “Happy, open-minded, caring”

Instagram: @ Lukemabbott

Twitter: @MabbottLuke

What is Luke M looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is open-minded, funny and can have a conversation,” he says. His celebrity is the singer and actress Ariana Grande.

What’s an end for Luke M?

“Someone who is very quiet and you don’t get anything back.”

What does Luke M look like?

“I’ve been mistaken for Justin Bieber a few times. I went to clubs and got VIP table service and free drinks because the bouncer thought I was him,” says Luke.

It’s not hard to see the similarity, as this picture shows that he posted on his personal Instagram account.

What is Luke M’s ideal first date?

“Something active. I was once in a haunted house scream factory. It was a good date and afterwards we had a drink. “

What is Luke M’s worst habit?

“I am an early bird and sometimes I snore.”

How does Luke M define the “bro code”?

“If you are married to a boy, you do not go with her girl. Or keep an eye on her. If I enter into a good bond in the villa, the bro code applies.”

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island airs on ITV2 every night at 9 p.m.