With the first winter edition of ITV2’s Love Island just around the corner, many viewers want to give the unmistakable voice of his Scottish narrator – comedian Iain Stirling – a name and a face.

Here you will find everything you need to know about the comedian and moderator.

Who is Iain Stirling?

Iain Sterling is the Scottish comedian, author and television presenter who acts as a spokesman for the reality dating show Love Island. It provides the funny and occasionally wild commentary on clips of the antics of the islanders that can be heard in every series.

He started his career as a CBBC presenter in 2009 with his puppet buddy Hacker the Dog and presented children’s programs All Over the Place and the podium presentation The Dog Ate My Homework, which earned him BAFTA for children in 2017.

Stirling started telling Love Island on ITV2 in 2015, which increased its public profile as the show grew in popularity. He appeared in the eighth row of Taskmaster on Dave and is currently presenting the ITV2 game show CelebAbility, in which a team of famous faces faces a number of challenges to the public.

Sterling recently published a book – Not F ** king Ready to Adult – and toured this year through its stand-up show Failing Upwards.

Where have I seen Iain before?

In addition to his CBBC tenure, Stirling has appeared on the Jonathan Ross Show, Russell Howard Hour, and Sky One comedians watching football with friends.

He was one of six comedians on Comedy Central’s Comedy Bus, a series in which each episode, a comic, brings the others back to their hometown – what Stirling Edinburgh is for.

He has appeared as a guest in various episodes of Love Island: Aftersun – the sister show of the reality series.

How long has Iain been the narrator on Love Island?

Stirling has told Love Island since its first series in 2015. He hasn’t told the 2005 version of the show, which was presented by Patrick Kielty, Kelly Brook and Fearne Cotton and canceled after two series.

Caroline Flack presented Love Island’s first five series from 2015, but ended the show after being arrested for assault in December. Stirling’s girlfriend Laura Whitmore will replace her in the upcoming winter series in Cape Town.

How long has Iain been with Love Island host Laura Whitmore?

Stirling has been officially meeting with Irish radio and television host Laura Whitmore since August 2017. The couple have lived together in their North London home since December 2018 and share a dog named Mick.

Before Whitmore landed her job as a presenter on Love Island, she presented series 11 of “I am a Celebrity… Get Me Out: Extra Camp” and participated in “Strictly Come Dancing” in 2016. She is currently presenting her own show on BBC Radio 5 Live.

Love Island will return to ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, 2020