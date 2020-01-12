Who is lisa george Dancing On Ice 2020 cast profiles

And the next Corrie star trying to become Dancing On Ice Champion is … Lisa George!

The actress is best known for playing Beth Tinker for the ITV soap, and tries to get under the watchful eye of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean, and newcomer John Barrowman for this year’s title.

But how much figure skating experience does she have? Here’s everything you need to know about the latest star on Coronation Street to brave the ice.

Age: 49

Known for: We play the role of Beth Tinker on Coronation Street

Twitter: @ LisaGeorgeActor

Instagram: @ LisaGeorgeActor

Professional dance partner: Tom Naylor

Who is lisa george

Lisa George is originally from Grimsby, North Lincolnshire. Before joining Coronation Street, she gave a one-hour music show for nursing homes across the country.

Her first appearance as Beth Tinker in August 2011 was only for two episodes, but she returned to a regular series towards the end of the year when her character started a job at the local knicker factory Underworld.

Since then, her character has become a fan favorite, was nominated for Best Newcomer in 2012 and married Kirk Sutherland (portrayed by Andy Whyment).

What did Lisa George say about Dancing On Ice 2020?

The actress is understandably nervous when she takes part in the show and tells of an accident from her childhood on the ITV morning show Lorraine: “I did it (ice skating) for a few years until I was about nine. I was in a competition and I stuck my blades in the ice, the ice shot up like a shard and cut my chin open, so that was the end of my skating career.

“I’m 49 this year, so I haven’t been on the ice in 40 years. I was afraid the ice was really shiny and I thought,” Oh, I fell, “so I had a flashback.”

She also gave her Instagram followers a little insight into their progress so far:

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in 2020