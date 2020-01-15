Who is Leanne Amaning? Meet the Love Island Winter 2020 candidate

It’s finally here! Love Island is back with its brand new winter offer and sees participants flying into the new villa in South Africa to find their perfect partner.

Fiery Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer service representative from London, is one of the many hopeful Love Island 2020 attendees looking for love this year.

In 2016, she fought for the title of Miss Ghana UK because she is rooted in the country’s Ashanti tribe.

Here you will find all important information about Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled with: Mike

In three words: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

What does Leanne look for in a partner?

“Someone who is robust and masculine, not someone with a pretty face. I also want someone who is loyal and trustworthy. The list goes on … “

This description goes well with her celebrity crush: Gerard Butler.

What is a junction for Leanne?

“Someone who is sensitive, boring or rude. I can handle jokes well, but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it. “

What is Leanne’s worst habit?

“I’m telling a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is also a bad habit. “

Leanne told RadioTimes.com that she can be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants – so expect so much excitement in the villa.

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. and continues on weekdays and Sundays.