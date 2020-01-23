Winter Love Island is in full swing. A group of young singles meets in a luxury villa in South Africa to find a partner.

Fiery Leanne Amaning, a 22-year-old customer service representative from London, is one of the many hopeful Love Island 2020 attendees looking for love this year.

Here you will find all important information about Leanne.

Leanne Amaning – key facts

Age: 22

Job: client advisor

Instagram: @leanneamaning

Coupled with: Mike

In three words: “Unpredictable, fun and charismatic”

So far, Leanne has been at Villa Love Island …

Leanne looked Mike Boateng in the eye and stood up for the police officer, although she was not open to any other man.

The couple stayed close until Jess Gale decided that she was interested in Mike and decided to mate with him.

Leanne played it cool and let Mike find out for himself that he belonged to her.

And he did so by throwing Jess off for Leanne.

However, he admitted that he has doubts about her. So is there trouble for fan favorites in paradise?

What is Leanne looking for in a partner?

“Someone who is robust and masculine, not someone with a pretty face. I also want someone who is loyal and trustworthy. The list goes on … “

This description goes well with her celebrity crush: Gerard Butler.

What is a junction for Leanne?

“Someone who is sensitive, boring or rude. I can handle jokes well, but if someone is too rude, I don’t like it. “

What is Leanne’s worst habit?

“I’m telling a few white lies. Sometimes I can be lazy, which is also a bad habit. “

Leanne told RadioTimes.com that she can be a “nightmare” if she doesn’t get exactly what she wants – so expect so much excitement in the villa.

What was Leanne’s first date in the villa?

“There is nothing more romantic than a relaxing massage!”

Leanne:

After Mike and Leanne got through their first bumpy days, they took their relationship to the next level after giving each other massages on their first date – although they weren’t as sensual as they hoped …

