Rumors that sister woman star Kody Brown has a fifth wife have recently been circulating online. The rumors come as fans speculate on social media about whether the Brown family patriarch will ever take another woman.

Neither Kody nor any of his current four women – Meri, Robyn, Christine and Janelle – have suggested that Kody have entered into any other spiritual union. In principle, after taking four women, there doesn’t seem to be anything stopping him from taking a fifth woman.

Indeed, some have claimed on social media and YouTube that Kody appears to have married a fifth woman and that her name is Leah Marie.

Since rumors surfaced online that Kody married Leah Marie in 2019, fans have been looking for information about the rumored fifth woman.

If you were also wondering if Kody has a fifth wife, you need to know the following.

Who is Leah Marie Brown?

Rumors of a fifth woman for Kody have been circulating for some time, but the rumors appear to have grown in importance in March 2019 when some fans claim to have added a new name to the Brown family list on their Wikipedia page.

The name of the alleged new addition to the family was Leah Marie Brown.

Leah Marie Brown is said to have been born on September 15, 1990 and married Kody Brown on February 20, 2019, when she was 28 years old.

While fans speculated about the identity of the alleged family offspring, the relevant entries on the Wikipedia page were reportedly deleted. Since then, the Browns have said nothing about the alleged new family member.

The silence sparked speculation and many Sister Wives fans began searching online for clues that could lead to someone named Leah Marie associated with the Brown family.

No one has been able to provide conclusive evidence of the alleged new family member Brown, despite the fact that someone posted an online photo that allegedly showed Leah (Leigh) Marie Brown.

Despite the lack of evidence, people began to speculate that Kody might have married a fifth woman, but kept it secret from a surprising unveiling in a future episode.

However, others pointed out that Wikipedia comes from crowd sourcing sources and the information may have been entered incorrectly or by someone who tried to prank sister women fans.

However, rumors continued to grow after some claimed to have found new family members in the draft for the proposed Brown family home that had recently appeared online.

They alleged that the architectural blueprint for the Brown family’s proposed new home in Coyote Pass, Flagstaff, Arizona, included a fifth section or bedroom, and could be the fifth woman.

The section was meant to be for Kody, but some pointed out that Kody never had a private place to herself and always switched between women. This led to the suggestion that the fifth section could be for the rumored fifth woman.

Another line of speculation claimed that Kody has an additional house near Robyns and that none of the other sister women lived in the house, and so it could be for the alleged fifth woman.

The Hollywood Gossip examined another line of speculation, claiming Meri has recently been unhappy and has posted “cryptic and apparently depressing Instagram messages” suggesting a possible exit from the family.

Rumors that the relationship between Meri and Kody are deteriorating and that he is looking for a new woman are not new.

A previous Robyn friend, Kendra Pollard-Parra, told In Touch Weekly in 2016 that Kody was looking for a new woman as tensions with his women, especially Meri, increased.

She even claimed that Kody had once suggested it.

Sister Wives airs on TLC on Sundays at 10 9 a.m.