Who is Kevin Kilbane? Cast profile Dancing On Ice 2020

Ever wondered what would happen if a professional soccer player tried his luck on figure skating? No wonder: Kevin Kilbane, former Premier League player, competes on Dancing on Ice 2020!

The 42-year-old is one of the 12 celebrities who slide / tumble on the ice rink under the watchful eyes of judges Ashley Banjo, Jayne Torvill and Christopher Dean and newcomer John Barrowman.

But who exactly is Kevin Kilbane? Here’s everything you need to know about the former Sunderland player …

Kevin Kilbane – Important facts

Age: 42

Known from: A football career from 1995 to 2012

Twitter: @ kdkilbane77

Instagram: @ kdkilbane77

Professional partner: Brianne Delcourt

Who is Kevin Kilbane? What was his football career like?

Kevin Kilbane was born and raised in Preston, Lancashire and started his football career at the local club, Preston North End, in 1995.

After establishing himself as a valuable player, he was sold two years later for £ 1 million to West Bromwich Albion, the club’s most expensive sign ever.

He scored 15 goals in 106 appearances for Albion, before he again had a major move to Sunderland for £ 2.5 million in 1999.

Despite a solid start at the club, he became a controversial figure among Sunderland fans as their competitive ability deteriorated over the next few years, culminating in their relegation from the Premier League in 2003.

At that time, Kilbane moved back to Everton, where he played for three years and generally did better, although his last game for the club in 2006 was contaminated after being sent for two bookable offenses.

Shortly thereafter, he signed a three-year deal with Wigan Athletic, making 76 matches for the club and scoring two goals.

Another transfer to Hull City in 2009 saw him on loan for stints in Huddersfield Town and Derby County, where he sustained a back injury.

He stopped playing football in 2012, just five months after he signed a one-year contract with Coventry City.

In addition to his work in league football, Kilbane also had a formidable international career. Although he was born in England, his parents are both Irish and this allowed him to play for the national team of the Republic of Ireland and won a total of 110 caps.

What did Kevin Kilbane do after he retired from football?

Towards the end of his football career, Kilbane began to study Professional Sports Writing and Broadcasting at Staffordshire University, planning to work in the media after the sport.

In recent years, he has been an expert and analyst for RTÉ’s coverage of the UEFA Champions League, BBC One’s Day 2 competition, and commentary for the BBC at the 2014 World Cup in Brazil.

What did Kevin say about participating in Dancing On Ice 2020?

Speaking on Talksport Radio, Kilbane said: “I will continue as a total beginner. I’m starting all over again. This will be a huge challenge for me. I’ve been taking it easy for the last couple of years since I finished (soccer), so let’s see how it goes. “

Dancing on Ice will continue on ITV on Sunday