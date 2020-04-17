Who is Julianne Hough’s man who is forty with Instead of Hubby Brooks Laich – Ben Barnes?

Julianne Hough is making the most of her quarantine and we can’t help but notice the handsome man by her side. British actor Ben Barnes has teamed up with Hough for a ride in Los Angeles. Her husband Brooks Laich was nowhere in sight. Are the two just friends?

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U_jVH9UngAY [/ embed]

Julianne and Brooks aren’t quarantined together

Hough is currently in Los Angeles under lockdown. But her husband does not join her. The two spend time apart while Laich self-sacrifices in Idaho. Although they take time apart during the coronavirus pandemic, the two remain close together according to sources close to them. There seems to be trouble in paradise because Hough’s Instagram account is distinctly clear from the couple’s pictures. Barnes could very well be his new quarantine friend.

This is not the first time the couple has spent time apart. According to E! News, “Julianne and Brooks were spending time apart in January to reconsider the future of their marriage together, but were unable to make any definitive decisions about what to do.” Divorce rumors have been steadily spinning after Hough had been spotted without his ring in public. It’s hard to say if Hough wears his wedding ring in the photos with Barnes, but it doesn’t look like that. But maybe Hough and Laich just handle quarantine a little differently than all the other couples.

RELATED: QUARANTINATED STATES APARTMENT FOR MARIA AND MARRANOS HELMETS, ARE TRUTH RUMORS DIVORCE?

Who is Ben Barnes?

Barnes may look familiar to you because he’s been on television all along. He took on the role of Prince Caspian in the iconic Chronicle of Narnia. Most recently, she has had starring roles in The Punisher series on Netflix and another starring role in the popular HBO drama Westworld. Your resume is definitely stacked. He is currently single. Her mother is really a relationship counselor. Barnes talked about love in a 2015 interview. She learned about her mother’s love. He said, “Love is something that comes out of mutual trust with your partner. Shared goals, humor, excitement when they touch your hands … These are things you can’t say at first sight. Maybe lust, but not love!”

But sources say Hough and Barnes are just two very good friends. The past few years have gone out together on several occasions at Hollywood events and at Hough’s house. He even shared an Instagram video of Barnes’ past getting tangled up in his house. Now it looks like the two may be spending their quarantine together.

It seemed the couple were not practicing social spacing in paparazzi photos though because they were walking quite close together. Despite feeling so comfortable, she started walking around in her socks and carrying her shoes in her hands.

Brooks Laich spends quarantine with his dog

Dogs are really a man’s best friend. The former hockey player is currently in Idaho with his dog whom he called a “soul mate” in an Instagram post. And if you follow him on Instagram you know he is the same as his wife, his account rarely has pictures of the couple. She only posted pictures with her dog recently. It is unclear whether Laich ever met Ben Barnes.

This comes after Laich said in his How Men Think podcast: “One of my goals this year is to really explore how to learn about sexuality.” He went on to say, “A big part of my journey in 2020 is exploring my sexuality, which is why I don’t care if I’m gay or not. I mean, like, in my sexual relationship. What is my sexuality? What? I’m looking forward, what are my wishes and what is my wife? “It seems quite interesting that he wants to discover this while he and his wife are away for a while.

SEE ALSO: HOUGH HOUGH DIVORCE RUMORS FOR 5 SECONDS

Hough made an appearance on the ABC Disney Sing-Along last night and seemed happier than ever as he danced around his house. His brother Derek also did a very elaborate performance. Stay tuned to see if Hough posts any Instagram stories with Barnes. Do you think Barnes and Hough are anything more than quarantine friends?

.