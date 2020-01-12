Who is john barrowman Meet the new Dancing on Ice judge

After the legendary judge Jason Gardiner left, Dancing on Ice had to fill some pretty big shoes for the new series. Fortunately, John Barrowman is no stranger to shoe dancing, including heels, when he joins current judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, and Ashley Banjo.

Here’s everything you need to know about John Barrowman singing and dancing, who will make his Christmas debut on Dancing on Ice before appearing in the main series.

Age: 52

Known for: Acting, singing, presenting, TV personality

Twitter: @ JohnBarrowman

Instagram: @ Johnscotbarrowman

Who is john barrowman

John Barrowman MBE was born in Glasgow in 1967 and moved to the United States at the age of eight, where he began a successful theater career.

After appearing in musicals such as “Miss Saigon”, “The Phantom of the Opera” and “Sunset Boulevard” on Broadway and the West End, Barrowman began to appear in films like “De-Lovely” and “The Producers” for the big screen.

However, it is the role of Captain Jack Harkness that Barrowman is most famous for. He made his debut with Doctor Who in 2005 before leading the adult spin-off Torchwood for four series. Barrowman has vocalized over the years for a new series of the science fiction show, including the production of his own film. He was also a guest at Desperate Housewives in 2010 and will be recognizable to superhero fans as super villain Malcolm Merlyn in the connected DC shows Arrow and Legends of Tomorrow.

Barrowman was previously a judge and presided over the hopes of music theater in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s talent shows “How do you solve a problem like Maria?”, “Any dream can and I would do anything”. He presented and produced the entertainment program Tonight’s the Night on Saturday evening and briefly moderated the BBC quiz show Pressure Pad.

Barrowman can not only be seen on several musical theater soundtracks, but has also released albums such as Another Side, Music Music Music and the new festive album A Fabulous Christmas.

Barrowman had unforgettable stations on reality television – in 2018 he accepted “I’m a star … get me out of here!” Part where he finished third and the new slogan “Fabulous!” Brought forth. Interestingly, Barrowman appeared as a candidate in the first series on Dancing on Ice in 2006 and retired in the fourth week. We are sure that he will hold on until the end this time.

What did John Barrowman say about Dancing On Ice?

John Barrowman has posted several great posts on his social media to show how happy he is with the news.

“I am so excited to be returning to the Dancing On Ice family,” said Barrowman. “In contrast to most of the others, in the first series I mastered the strict task of skating live as a competitor. This is an exciting adventure for me and I hope that I can give the jury a fresh, fun and fabulous touch. “

Dancing on ice at Christmas is on Sunday December 22nd at 7pm on ITV