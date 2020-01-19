Who is Joe Swash? Dancing on ice line-up 2020

Joe Swash is one of the stars attending Dancing on Ice 2020 and making me a celebrity jungle for the ice rink.

TV presenter and former Eastenders star, who previously hosted the canceled “I’m a Celebrity Offshoot” extra camp, is looking for a way to impress Jayne Torville and Christopher Dean.

Here’s everything you need to know about the former EastEnders star …

Joe Swash – Key Facts

Age: 37

Famous for: Acting and presenting

Twitter: @realjoeswash

Instagram: @realjoeswashy

Professional dance partner: Alexandra Schauman

Who is Joe Swash?

Swash is best known for acting and presenting. After appearing in a Andrex commercial for the first time at the age of seven, he played in Casualty and The Bill before taking on a role in EastEnders.

More recently, Swash has established itself as a TV host – after spending nine years at the front of “I’m a Celeb” spin-off show “Extra Camp” (formerly “Get Me Out of Here … Now! “) Has played, Swash also appeared as a short-lived panellist on game show Minute to win it, celebrity juice and through the keyhole.

When did Joe Swash appear on EastEnders?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rLOUXsNVikY (/ embed)

Swash became an integral part of our television series when he made his big breakthrough in EastEnders in 2003 and played the cheeky, cheeky Mickey Miller. Mickey, a wannabe del boy, was involved in various small scams.

After an eventful time in Albert Square dealing with cannabis growing, escort fraud by men and a deadly gas explosion, Mickey from Walford bowed in 2008 to take on a quiet job as a concierge in the Cotswolds.

Swash briefly repeated the role in 2011 when Mickey returned to his half-brother Darren’s wedding – which was canceled at the last minute.

When did Joe Swash win that I’m a celebrity? Get me out of here !?

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XTYwMIlzs6c (/ embed)

After leaving EastEnders, Swash was in deep under for the eighth installment of “I’m a Star” … Get me out of here! that saw him forge a bizarre and unexpected friendship with George Takei. After 21 days in the jungle, Swash took first place and was crowned Queen of the Jungle by runner-up Martina Navratilova.

What other reality shows did Joe Swash do?

Swash should be used to the dangerous conditions of the ice since he participated in the canceled The Jump in 2016. Despite being the third star to be eliminated, Swash did well with up to seven decisions compared to some other celebrities involved.

Why did Joe Swash leave me as a celebrity extra camp?

Swash said goodbye to the sister show earlier this year to spend more time with his partner Stacey Solomon and newborn son Rex.

Swash confirmed the message in a wordy Instagram post.

“I can’t believe I’m going to say that right now … I’ve been lucky enough to host my favorite TV show for 10 incredible years. Being part of I’m a Celebrity’s after-show show was all what I could have dreamed of and more, ”he said.

“But I made the decision to leave my jungle family this year and stay with my wonderful real family at home. I don’t want to miss a second with Stacey and our great boys. Three months in Australia just seem too much this year his.

“I am so thankful for everything the jungle gave me and for all the people who took me under their wing and gave me memories for a lifetime. I found incredible friends in Oz, indeed a family , and I will miss you all terribly. “

What did Joe Swash say about Dancing on Ice?

If you feel like dancing on ice, you may not want to jeopardize Swash – who admitted that he has trouble preventing movement even on slippery surfaces.

“I can’t even dance on a dance floor, so dancing on ice is just a stupid idea,” he said when the news on Loose Women was announced. “I’ll learn how to skate, and I’ll do it with a smile on my face.”

And although he has mastered the competition fairly well so far, he has admitted that training collides with family life.

“I’m really starting to feel the attraction because I need to spend as much time with my kids as possible,” Swash told MailOnline.

“I am really happy because Stacey (Solomon) is an incredible mother, she is also such a support. My only problem is juggling.

“I have a good support network, but I feel guilty. I feel guilty.” I will work every weekend, so I have to reconcile with the kids in other places. ‘

Dancing on Ice continues on ITV on Sundays.