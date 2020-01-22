Jessica Powell is the trainer of Whitney Way Thore. Credit: TLC

Jessica Powell is the focus of My Big Fat Fabulous Life. She is the trainer of Whitney Way Thore, which is why she is seen more and more this season.

In the last season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life, Jessica Powell helped Whitney and Babs Thore work out. The audience got to know her a little better and saw what her gym looked like. There was also a look into the world of eating disorders when Whitney opened up to the struggles she was dealing with.

Now Jessica Powell is back in My Big Fat Fabulous Life, although Whitney Way Thore spends more time away from home. The two worked together for a weightlifting competition. It’s something Jessica is passionate about, and she has attended several events across the country.

The sneak peek for My Big Fat Fabulous Life was shown by Whitney at one of the competitions. Jessica Powell encouraged her partner to eat better. Smaller meals throughout the day to train her body to use the food she eats as fuel. It is important for weight lifting, especially in competitions.

It is unclear how long their working relationship will last. Whitney is engaged to be married. This can affect the time she has available to go to the gym with Jessica Powell. She has been a staple in My Big Fat Fabulous Life and viewers hope that she will continue to motivate Whitney.

The weightlifting competition looked tough for Whitney Way Thore. It’s not normal for her, but with a little coaching from Jessica Powell, she was ready to get things going. It remains to be seen how things end, but My Big Fat Fabulous Life got off to a good start.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life will air on TLC on Tuesday night at 8 / 7c.