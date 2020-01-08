Loading...

ITV’s new drama White House Farm dramatizes the murders of a real-life family in 1985. The six-part series deals with the murders of parents Nevill and June Bamber, their adoptive daughter Sheila Caffell, and their two sons, who were murdered in their Essex farmhouse.

The series, written by The Slaps Kris Mrksa and Giula Sandler, follows the aftermath of their death. Although the police initially believe that Sheila, who has schizophrenia, committed the murders and killed herself, she realizes that the surviving family member Jeremy Bamber is responsible for the murder of his family.

Freddie Fox plays Jeremy Bamber’s role in White House Farm, but who is the character based on in real life?

Who’s Jeremy Bamber?

Jeremy Bamber is a multi-convicted murderer who was found guilty in August 1985 of murdering his parents, adoptive sister and six-year-old sons.

Jeremy was born in 1961 and adopted by farmers Nevill and June Bamber at the age of six months. He was 24 and worked on his father’s farm before the murders.

Sheila Caffell’s ex-husband Colin Caffell described Jeremy as a charming man and told Lorraine that he had been “seduced” by Jeremy’s lies when dealing with the loss of his wife.

What happened at the White House Farm?

Jeremy Bamber called the police after he committed the murders and said Nevill had told him that Sheila had “gotten mad” with a gun. Police entered the farmhouse to find that June, Nevill, Sheila and their two sons were shot.

The police initially believed Sheila had shot her family because she had spent some time in a psychiatric clinic with depression and schizophrenia before the murders and was found dead with a rifle on her throat. However, the police arrested Bamber after his girlfriend told them that he had said he intended to kill his parents.

What evidence was found against Jeremy Bamber?

Bamber’s fingerprint was on the barrel of the murder weapon, and Bamber’s cousin found a weapon silencer and telescopic lenses for the murder weapon on the back of a gun cabinet in the house after the murders. Traces of Caffell’s blood were found smeared on the muffler, and the prosecutor determined that the sound moderator attached to the weapon would have prevented them from shooting themselves.

The prosecutor also argued that Bamber’s telephone conversation with his father never took place because there was no evidence that the conversation took place, and they argued that Nevill was too badly injured to speak to anyone.

The case against Bamber lasted 18 days in 1986, with the jury found Bamber guilty by a 10-2 majority. The judge told him, “Your behavior in planning and executing the murder of five family members was incredibly bad.” Bamber was sentenced to five life sentences, with a recommendation to serve 25 years.

Why did Jeremy Bamber do that?

The prosecutor argued that Bamber was motivated by “hatred and greed” when he planned and carried out the murders. They argued that his motive for the murders was to inherit all of the family property.

Bamber’s girlfriend Julie Mugford told the police that Bamber had disapproved of his parents who “tried to live his life” and disapproved of her sister Sheila, who lived in an expensive apartment that was cared for by her parents. Mugford told the police that he previously said he wanted “he could get rid of them all”.

Bamber is still innocent and one of the few murderers who live up to a lifestyle imposed by a Home Secretary.

Where’s Jeremy Bamber now?

Jeremy serves a lifelong order at the HM Prison Wakefield in Yorkshire.

Who is playing Jeremy Bamber?

Cucumber’s Freddie Fox plays Jeremy Bamber at White House Farm. He recently appeared in the comedy Year of the Rabbit and is the younger brother of Emilia Fox from Silent Witness.