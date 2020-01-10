Who is in the Save By the Bell Reboot series cast?

Loading...

Welcome back to Bayside, people! Saved by the bell participates in the countless number of classic sitcoms and reboots over time from network streaming services and the cast looks fairly familiar. The series will investigate the consequences after Zack Morris, who is now somehow the governor of California, gets into trouble closing too many low-income high schools. He suggests that the affected students be sent to the best performing schools in the state – which happens to be his alma mater, Bayside High. Although there is no announced premiere date for the show, the NBC streaming site Peacock is launched in April. So chances are that we will see the halls of Bayside High this year.

When the reboot was announced in September 2019, Mario Lopez and Elizabeth Berkley had already signed up to resume their iconic roles as A.C. Slater and Jessie Spano. A few months later and it seems that the reboot will be a real Bayside High reunion with some fresh faces that will last! View all the stars participating in the follow-up series and keep your eyes open for an official premiere date!