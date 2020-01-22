Omar Epps has provided outstanding acting for years. Photo credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorf

Darnell (Omar Epps) on This Is Us played an important role in the Randall (Sterling K. Brown)-centered episode. Malik’s (Asante Blackk) father tried to be the voice of reason that a stressed Randall desperately needed.

The NBC drama dealt with a hot topic: men and therapy. It also showed viewers a little more who Darnell is apart from a hard working husband, father and grandfather. Darnell and Randall have more in common than either of them originally thought.

Both suffer from mental health problems. Unlike Randall, who is a control freak who tries to cope with his anxiety and stress alone, Darnell goes to therapy. Admittedly, Malik’s father did not initially look for help. He found it by remaining behind to help the pastor in the church.

The point is that Darnell knows that he needs to speak to someone, both for him and for his family. Hopefully Randall will take a page out of Darnell’s book and try therapy.

Who is playing Darnell on This is Us?

It is the empathy, understanding and insight into a deeper side of Darnell that fans ask who plays him. Omar Epps is the talented actor who plays Darnell.

If Omar’s name is familiar, it’s because he’s been in Hollywood for decades. He had seen a lot as an actor, with roles on television and on the big screen.

Before landing his new appearance on This Is Us, Omar played shooters with Ryan Phillippe for three seasons. One of his most notable film roles is the sleeper hit Love & Basketball, in which Sanaa Lathan also played.

Omar may be a Hollywood star, but the most important thing for him is his family. The actor is married to singer Keisha Spivey, who was part of the R&B group Total. They have been married for almost 14 years and have three children, two daughters and a son.

In his memory, from fatherless to fatherhood, Omar becomes open about his family growing up. The book delves deep into Omar’s story as a child without a father.

He didn’t want his children to suffer because of the anger and resentment he felt as an adult, so he wrote his story. Omar also speaks proudly of his children and the impact they have had on his life.

Darnell on This Is Us tried to help Randall by being honest with the therapy. Omar Epps, who plays Darnell, helps people with his memories and his outstanding acting talent.

This is Us Airs on Tuesdays at 9 / 8c on NBC.