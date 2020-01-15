It seems to be one of the most explosive Love Island series ever.

We have already seen the Jess and Eve bombs ruffling a few feathers in the villa and shocking Ollie – and that was all in the first few days.

Now it gets even more steamy when two new boys come into the villa and want to break in the sun.

Learn all about Finley Tapp, the football player who wants to impress three of our islanders.

key facts

Age: 20

Job: Recruitment Advisor and Soccer Player – plays for Oxford City

In three words: Loud, open-minded and handsome

Instagram: @finn_tapp

Coupled with: single

What is Finley’s ideal woman?

Finley, who rates himself 9/10, says that looking for a partner isn’t just about looks.

“I want a girl who is fun and open-minded and someone who makes me laugh,” he said. “I don’t have a guy who looks, but obviously you want that initial attraction.”

He adds that his celebrity is Maya Jama.

Does Finley keep an eye on someone in the mansion?

Siannise, Paige and Sophie are in Finley’s line of fire and Finley adds that he is not afraid to curl a few feathers to get what he wants.

“It’s great when I come out of the villa with friends, but when I have to step on my toes to get the girl I like, I do it,” he said.

“If you feel that you have loyalty to the boys and they showed you loyalty before, then that’s where the respect is.”

Is Finley loyal?

According to Finley, yes.

“I was always loyal. Whenever I get the wandering eye, it’s time to separate. Who knows what could happen in the villa!”

Which soccer teams has Finley played for?

After starting at MK Dons Academy when he was only eight, he played professionally for the team in 2018. After being loaned to the seven-tier team Staines Town until January 2019, Finley decided to sign Oxford City as a defender.

Finley sustained a head injury in January last year after being knocked out on the pitch during a game against Dartford.

