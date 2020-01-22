Who is Emma Chamberlain dating in 2020?

Emma Chamberlain was a name that is only recognized in the YouTube world, but now she has landed cosmopolitan coverage and a partnership with Louis Vuitton, its popularity has undoubtedly gone far beyond YouTube. Since the launch of her YouTube channel in 2017, Emma has collected nearly 8.6 million subscribers and she now has even more followers on Instagram. The 18-year-old is known to be frank about her daily life experiences, but she rarely talks about her love life, so it’s hard to know who Emma Chamberlain is dating right now.

In her however cosmopolitan cover story, interviewer Dana Schwartz noted that there are certain rumors that Emma cannot deny, “like that about a certain boy with curly hair that she’s dating”, that his “can’t-confirm-on-the-record- but- true. ” Translation: Emma goes out with someone with curly hair, who may or may not be co-social media star Aaron Hull.

Rumors began to circulate about Emma’s perhaps relationship with Aaron Hull in November 2019, when Emma posted a video titled “LEARN HOW TO SKATEBOARD TO PRINT A BOY”. She opened the video by saying, “I feel uncomfortable saying this. I feel like I’m telling my parents something about my life. I like this man, okay?” Because TikTok celebrity Aaron is a skateboarder, fans quickly pointed to the connection. Emma has often surfaced in Aaron’s TikTok videos and detective fans have also noticed that the two often post pictures of the same location, but neither have they publicly confirmed or denied a romantic relationship.

Before Aaron it was rumored that Emma had a relationship with Vine star actor Ethan Dolan. Fans raised their eyebrows when Ethan posted an Instagram photo of him and Emma sharing a jet ski in the summer of 2018, and colleague YouTuber Tana Mongeau even gave them a famous nickname, tweeting, “EMTHA!” In January 2019 seemingly out of the blue. When requested by Marie Claire Emma remained mama about her perhaps relationship with half of the Dolan twins. “This is difficult for me because I am very open,” she said. “There is nothing that anyone watching my videos knows about me unless it is really sacred and private to me.”

During an interview with June 2019 with W Magazine, Emma made it clear that she does not want the ups and downs of her dating life to be made public. “I don’t know if I would ever have a public relationship,” she said, noting that other people’s relationships were “boring and rude.” She later added, “Only break-ups are absolutely the most terrible thing there is. Why would you want other people to be broken with you? I can’t imagine that.” It is unlikely that we will ever know for sure that Aaron Hull is Emma’s curly boo, and that is exactly how she likes it.