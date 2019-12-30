Who is Dre Greenlaw, besides the guy who saved the 49ers on Sunday night? – The reporter

Loading...

Dre Greenlaw has gone unnoticed most of this season. A rookie linebacker, a fifth-round draft pick, was expected to be a stand-in and a special team for the 49ers.

In week 9, he became a starter, and on Sunday night in Seattle, he became a hero. His tackling on the 1-yard line retained the 49-2 victory of the 49ers over the Seahawks and the No. 1 seed in the NFC playoffs.

Dre Greenlaw is no longer under the radar.

Here are some things you should know about him:

1) His first name is Keaundre Greenlaw. He was born in Arkansas on May 25, 1997.

2) He spent six years in foster homes until a family welcomed him just before Christmas 2011 when he was 14 years old. He was officially adopted just after his 21st birthday in July 2018.

3) His adoptive father, Brian Early, is the defensive line coach at the University of Houston. He had the same position in the state of Arkansas and recruited Greenlaw to play there. Greenlaw chose Arkansas.

"We wanted to let him make his own decision," Early said. "Throughout his life he has made decisions for him and things have been taken from him." We think, we are going to give him this, to make the decision and I know it was difficult for him to do so.

"That's where he always dreamed of playing. Obviously on National Signature Day we didn't get the signature we wanted, but hey, I wouldn't change it for the one we got in July, you know what I mean?"

July 2018 is when the Early officially adopted Greenlaw. (They would have done it before, but it made more sense for Greenlaw to remain a state ward until he turned 21).

"With paper or without paper, they are my parents," Greenlaw said.

4 Greenlaw does not talk much about his early years, but there was drug use and prison sentences in his family of origin.

"You still remember those long nights when you cried only when you had nothing to eat and all that, you remember all that," he said. “No one went through that except you. So, when things start to get difficult for me and I don't see things clearly well, I just look at what I've been through. "

"It has made me where I am today. Now, would I have liked to have been with my true parents throughout the sequence? Yes, if I had been with my mother I would have improved things a lot. But I know that I would not be a man as strong as I was. I am today. "

5) It was a safety in high school, the number 1 security in the state.

6) He was named a member of the first year SEC team, but his most impressive action that year was done off the field. Greenlaw, who was 17 at the time, was at a kegger party when he saw a boy put something in a young woman's drink. And when that boy tried to get the girl out of the party, the 17-year-old freshman intervened and ended.

The story came to light only last spring, after Greenlaw was drafted by the 49ers, and the girl's father turned to social networks. Gerry Dales said he didn't tell the story then because he didn't want to jeopardize Greenlaw's position in the team.

“He started in the Razorbacks. His place was not safe. He was a minor and was in a kegger. He wasn't drinking, but if there was a fight, he ran the risk of being kicked out of the team. Somehow, I was risking everything, "Dales wrote.

"I never told this story, because maybe someone would say" Oh, he shouldn't have been at that party. "Maybe not. But he had my daughter's back, and that's why I always owe him.

"Then do me a favor," Dales concluded. "Root of Dre. He's a good boy with a good heart. "

7) Greenlaw was captain of the Arkansas football team in his senior year.

8) He seems to love playing against the Seahawks. In his first game against them, Monday Night Football in Week 10, Greenlaw had his first interception in his career, eliminating Russell Wilson.