Actress Katie LeClerc will appear in the “Sound Off” episode of Season 17, Episode 13 of NCIS. Photo credit: Associated Press / YouTube

Subscribe to our NCIS newsletter!

Marine Staff Sergeant Diana Murphy on NCIS could be very recognizable to long-time television viewers. On Tuesday evening, she appears in the new episode in the role of guest role in the NCIS cast.

The episode itself is called Sound Off and puts the NCIS team back in the field – including the physician Jimmy Palmer (played by Brian Dietzen), who has been with Dr. Mallard (David McCallum) seems exhausted from taking on two roles).

This revised state for Palmer leads to one of the episode’s subplots as he will interview candidates who could become his assistant. Will he find the right choice among the applicants?

Take part in these NCIS discussions in our forum!

As for the summary of the episode itself, the NCIS team will investigate the death of a man whose body was found on an unmanned aircraft test site. It quickly becomes clear that this was not an accident.

(embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kT3-xxdNXZc (/ embed)

Who is Diana Murphy in NCIS?

Actress Katie LeClerc is featured in the NCIS episode of January 21, and takes on the role of Marine Staff Sergeant Diana Murphy. Very little was specifically revealed about this role in advance, as her character did not make it into the previews or sneak peeks of the new episode.

Before joining NCIS, LeClerc appeared on many shows in smaller roles, including Veronica Mars, CSI: Crime Scene Investigation, and Community.

Fans of the big bang theory can recognize LeClerc as Emily, the deaf friend of Rajesh Koothrappali (Kunal Nayyar), in a handful of episodes. She was pretty funny on the show.

LeClerc is better known for playing Auburn Reed on Confess, but her most notable role was as Daphne in more than 100 episodes of Switched at Birth. She played the entire show with Vanessa Marano, Lea Thompson and many other great actors.

Happy Birthday, Katie! ❤️ #swisters @katieleclerc pic.twitter.com/mPI0kxKtP3

– Vanessa Marano (@VanessaMarano) November 7, 2019

It’s fun to note that Marano continues to be a guest star in NCIS: New Orleans, so the ladies will have something in common after the Switched at Birth series finale.

NCIS will air on CBS on Tuesday evening at 8/7 a.m.