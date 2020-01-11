Who is Daisy on the Masked Singer?

At The Masked Singer’s premiere at ITV last weekend, the first two celebrities in the series were introduced – EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer as “Butterfly” and former Secretary of State Alan Johnson as “Pharaoh”.

However, we still guess which famous face is behind the mask of “Daisy” – the singing sunflower with purple sunglasses.

Daisy made her first appearance in the second episode and sang The Weeknds “Can’t Feel My Face” against the backdrop of psychedelic sunflowers. She received high praise from the judges, with Jonathan Ross guessing that she is a professional singer.

Before her appearance, Daisy indicated that her real name was “based on the seeds she grew up from”, she moved to the UK and plans to stay for a while, and she has a “radiant personality”. She added that she would like to relax while fishing.

Both Davina McCall and Rita Ora thought Daisy was Beverly Knight, although Ken Jeong suspected it was actress Lindsay Lohan behind the mask. Ora also suggested singer Lulu and actress Meghan Markle as possible identities.

However, fans have different ideas about who is behind the mask. Check out the most popular theories.

Is Daisy Kelis?

Many viewers are convinced that the American singer Kelis is behind Daisy. The 40-year-old R&B musician became known for the popular singles Milkshake and Millionaire.

Several Twitter users believe Kelis is the fishing fan behind the mask after digging up a Guardian interview with the singer in 2010, in which she said she uses the hobby to relax.

The suggestion that Daisy’s real name is based on the seeds from which she grew is true for Kelis, since her parents’ names – Kenneth and Eveliss – form her name when they are merged, according to fans.

Daisy’s name comes from the seeds of the people who made it … his Kelis now convinced #MaskedSinger pic.twitter.com/PfSfv8Wloa

– Elizabeth Heeles (@ fatterpenguin) January 5, 2020

Is Daisy Ashley Roberts?

Pussycat Doll and TV presenter Ashley Roberts is a main contender for the celebrity behind Daisy, according to some viewers. The American singer was second in the Strictly Come Dancing 2018 series with dance partner Pasha Kovalev and now lives in Great Britain. She will accompany The Pussycat Dolls on her reunion tour this year.

Roberts seemed to be fueling further speculation that she was a daisy when she dodged questions about the Heart Breakfast series. When asked by Jamie Theakston if she was the celebrity behind the sunflower, she said, “I mean, I’ve had a crazy diary lately – I love a costume. I mean, you know I like to wear a little dress . “

“I think you have to see and find out the show, right? Don’t you?” She added. “I don’t know who it is. I really don’t know.”

Is Daisy Holly Valance?

Australian actress and singer Holly Valance has been suggested by some fans as the true identity of Daisy. The 36-year-old Neighbors actress released the singles Kiss Kiss and Down Boy, which topped the UK charts in 2002, and has lived in England for 10 years.

The similarity between the voices of Valance and Daisy and the fact that both are named after flowering plants support the theory that Valance is in the sunflower costume.

Is Daisy Lindsay Lohan?

Some viewers agree with Judge Ken Jeong’s assumption that actress Lindsay Lohan is the famous face behind the flower.

The 33-year-old became famous as a child actress with roles in the parent trap and on Freaky Friday. Last year she was on the Australian Masked Singer jury.

Fans are convinced that Daisy’s speaking voice – an American accent – is actually that of Lohan and cite her experience in the Australian version of the show as evidence that she would like to participate in the series.

The daisy actually sounds like Lindsay Lohan! But it could be Ashley Roberts #MaskedSinger

– Laura Dixon ?????????????????????????? (@LauraSianDixon) January 5, 2020