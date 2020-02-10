Who is Cynthia Erivo nominated for Best Actress for Harriet?

Cynthia Erivo in Harriet. Photo credit: Glen Wilson / Focus Features

Sign up for our entertainment newsletter now!

It’s the biggest night of the year with countless nominees who could possibly get away with an Oscar. One of the most packed categories of the night is the best actress in a leading role, which includes leading actresses such as Charlize Theron, Renee Zellweger, Scarlett Johansson and Cynthia Erivo.

The actress who makes most viewers very curious is indeed Erivo, and if she seems familiar, it is because, apart from her role in Harriet, she has caused quite a stir in the industry.

Who is Cynthia Erivo, the Best Actress nomination for Harriet? Here you can find out everything about the aspiring award-winning star.

Who is Cynthia Erivo, the best actress for Harriet?

Broadway’s Cynthia Erivo, a London native, won a Tony Award in 2016 for playing Celie of The Color Purple. She was on the red carpet tonight for her nominations for best actress and best original song.

Erivo is a woman who could make history if she wins an Oscar tonight. She could be one of only 16 people to win an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar, and Tony.

An interview with OprahMag shows that Erivo sees Harriet as one of the most impressive roles she has played so far. As the daughter of Nigerian immigrants, she knew as a child that she needed to be famous.

Her role in Harriet and her own story of parents who have overcome a lot made her the perfect partner for this role. It is only fitting that she was nominated for an Oscar.

She carries her work in her heart and says, “If it doesn’t leave your heart, where does it come from?” A look at her work shows that she has no roles for which she has no passion.

OprahMag also shows that she is a very direct person. She makes it clear that she knew what she wanted to do from an early age. A look at her hobbies shows that she is a dog person who loves all types of training and is a fan of healthy eating.

Further information on Cynthia Erivo, nomination for Best Actress for Harriet

As for the reasons why she’s so familiar, Erivio has had a strong influence on television and film since her breakthrough in the industry. Recently Erivio can be seen weekly in HBO’s haunting series The Outsider, based on the Stephen King novel.

On the show, she plays a private detective named Holly Gibney, who has intelligence as well as limitless quirks.

Previously, she showed her amazing vocals and acting talent in Bad Times at El Royale, a pulp-style thriller by Drew Goddard – and also played an important supporting role in Widows.

Even if she doesn’t win an Oscar tonight, Ervio is going for places. She will star in Genius: Aretha, a National Geographic Show in which she plays the character named after Billboard.

Below is an appearance she had with Stephen Colbert where she demonstrated her aretha skills and made Colbert shed a tear.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qfbCccXCpuo [/ embed]

Regardless of the outcome of today’s Academy Awards, Cynthia Erivo has a bright future ahead of her and is an actress she’ll see in the future.

The Oscars are on ABC tonight at 8 / 7c.