Who is Connagh Howard? Meet the Love Island Winter 2020 candidate

Love Island is back on ITV2, maybe earlier than we all thought, for the first winter series.

In addition to the original actors, the bombshells begin to seep in.

Now Connagh Howard is the next confirmed male ensemble to stir up the South African mansion.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Connagh.

Connagh Howard – Key Facts

Age: 27

Of: Cardiff

Job: model

In three words: Goofy, relaxed and compassionate

Instagram: @ connagh92

Who is Connagh’s ideal girl?

The sporty Connagh is looking for a girl who shares his interests and is self-sufficient at the same time.

Before he arrived at the villa, he said: “I like brunettes, a girl with beautiful eyes who likes to take care of herself.

“I like a girl who can play sports while I’m in sports. I’m looking for someone to be with myself.”

What makes Connagh special?

Connagh is pretty focused on what he likes and what he doesn’t like.

The model simply said he doesn’t like “pettiness” with his lovers.

However, if he finds someone who can watch a movie with him, he will get stuck and go under.

“My ideal date would be to go to the movies because I love films.”

How does Connagh know Anthony Joshua?

Anthony Joshua was undoubtedly everyone’s type, many calling him their type on paper before entering the villa.

However, Model Connagh actually breathed in the same air as the boxing champion.

He remembered, “I was in an ad with Anthony Joshua. I am a big boxing fan. I was very excited to meet him.

“We both trained in advertising. It was pretty nerve-wracking – he’s a big boy! “

Who likes Connagh in the villa?

“I think Shaughna, Sophie and Siannise,” Connagh revealed. But will he get the girl of his dreams?

Meet your candidates for Winter Love Island 2020

Love Island broadcasts on ITV2 on weekdays from 9 p.m.