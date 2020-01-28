Chase Rice performed at the Bachelor tonight. Photo credit: @ chaserice / Instagram

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Chase Rice, an American country star, gave a private concert for Peter Weber and Victoria Fuller in today’s episode of The Bachelor.

It’s not uncommon for The Bachelor to focus on emerging artists, but Chase is an established country musician.

Rice has sold over 1.6 million albums and more than 1.1 billion streams in total. No wonder Peter was thrilled with his performance.

Take part in these Big Brother discussions in our forum!

In addition, Chase is a strong force in Nashville, Tennessee with his albums and music. He was on tour with Kenny Chesney and offered direct support on Luke Bryan’s Farm Tour in 2018. Chase is getting ready to take to the streets with Brantley Gilbert in 2020.

Rice has released five studio albums; Friday evening and Sunday morning from 2010, Dirt Road Communion from 2012, Ignite the Night from 2014, Lambs & Lions from 2017 and The Album, Pt. 1 from 2020.

Where does Chase Rice come from?

Chase grew up in North Carolina on a farm near Asheville. However, he quickly realized that farm life was not for him and followed adrenaline rushes wherever he could. For one, he landed a position as a rear tire carrier for Ryan Newman’s Nationwide production car.

“NASCAR and country music fans are often the same market, and it was exciting when I got the first opportunity to step onto the stage from the pit crew,” Chase told Great American Country Tag in 2013 that getting me behind the microphone leap. “

Chase was also seen in Survivor: Nicaragua in 2010, where he finished second. As he explains, he lost £ 30 and although he didn’t win the $ 1 million, he gave him songs to write with.

While playing soccer at a young age, he had no career in the NFL due to an injury.

The story of Victoria Fuller and Chase Rice

During the Monday episode of The Bachelor, Chase gave a private concert on Peter’s personal meeting with Victoria. When they went to the show, she noticed who was performing.

She was clearly shocked, but continued to pretend not to know him. After the concert, she told Peter about her date with Chase before performing on The Bachelor, which he thought was pretty good.

After the episode was shot, Chase was asked about the rumors about the concert that Monsters & Critics was reporting at the time. He did not express his anger towards producers.

Now, however, he says that he didn’t expect to meet Victoria because he thought it would be an opportunity to promote his music.

“We spent a night together in Charlotte, she’s a cool girl as I know it,” he said on the morning radio show about Fitz, as PEOPLE magazine reports. “You know, I have no problem with her. I have no problem with it. You know, I knew she was on the show. “

As it turned out, Rice asked about this option before saying yes to appear in the Bachelor.

“So I told my manager and publicist that they don’t care about it,” he said. “They won’t do this to you, that’s a strange coincidence, but they won’t – no way would they do that to you.” They have never brought anyone in like this and surprised the guest on the show. “

He calls the actions of the producers unnecessary and exaggerated.

What Peter hasn’t yet learned are the stories about Victoria’s past that Chase didn’t warn anyone about.

But there is a reason why he didn’t. According to Reality Steve, the two weren’t even really together. He tweets that they have joined and it was a “no dating” situation between the two.

Victoria uses the words “date” and “ex boyfriend” very loosely in this story. From what I’ve heard, there was no dating between the two. You have joined. Whatever fits the narrative. Hope Chase will talk about it after the episode airs. Heard he’s not happy.

– RealitySteve (@ RealitySteve) January 28, 2020

Victoria gave the impression that the two had a long relationship, and it was very cumbersome for her to dance with Peter in front of someone with whom she had a long history. She even told the producers that she was very afraid.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.