Who is Callum Jones? Meet the Love Island Winter 2020 candidate

The return of Love Island is just around the corner – and we have now taken a first look at the islanders we will get to know in the coming weeks.

One of the candidates who want to fly to South Africa is Callum Jones, who comes from Manchester.

Here you will find everything you need to know about Callum …

key facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolding engineer

In three words: energetic, caring and ready to laugh

How would Callum describe his ideal wife?

Callum says that he always likes women with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick, and white nail polish” and that Megan Fox is known for his fame.

On the other hand, he is not interested in girls who are not independent and who rely on him to do things for them all the time.

What does Callum believe makes him the ideal candidate?

Callum says he’s a cheeky guy, he has a soft spot for builders, but he’s also down to earth – which he thinks is a good balance.

He also says that he would rank 9 on a scale of 1 to 10 in terms of his looks, adding that his best feature is his smile – “I have dimples,” he says.

What does Callum think of the Bro code?

Callum says, “I think it’s always best to go to a man and speak to him first to sort out everything you need. I wouldn’t go behind a boy’s back.”

Love Island starts on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. on ITV2