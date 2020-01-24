Who is Callum Jones? Meet the Love Island Winter 2020 candidate

Say goodbye to your social life – Love Island is back on our screens for the first winter edition.

As the current cast get used to their South African mansion to find love, we have everything you need to know about Manchester-born Callum Jones.

Callum Jones – Key Facts

Age: 23

Job: scaffolders

In three words: Energetic, caring and ready to laugh

Instagram: @_callum_jones

Coupled with: Shaughna

Callum’s previous time in the Love Island Villa…

Callum teamed up with Shaughna Phillips in the first episode, and while they are still together, their journey was not easy.

When the twins Eve and Jess Gale entered the villa, it was exciting when Eve looked fixedly at Callum and left Shaughna alone with the feedback.

However, he quickly found out that Shaughna was right for him and returned to his original flame.

But when the new girl Rebecca Gormley entered the villa, it seemed like everything was going to happen again.

Shaughna was furious when she saw that the beauty queen Geordie was headed straight for her husband, and quickly showed her feelings.

Her plan may have worked when Callum decided to go back to his original and went back to Shaughna.

Will there be any other hurdles for the couple to overcome?

How would Callum describe his ideal wife?

Callum says that he always likes women with “dark hair, tanned skin, red lipstick and white nail polish” and that Megan Fox is known for his fame.

On the other hand, he is not interested in girls who are not independent and who rely on him to do things for them all the time.

What does Callum believe makes him the ideal candidate?

Callum says he’s a cheeky guy, he has a soft spot for builders, but he’s also down-to-earth – which he thinks is a good balance.

He also says he would rate himself 9 on a scale of 1 to 10 in appearance. His best characteristic is his smile – “I have dimples,” he says.

Who did Callum tell about Love Island?

Not surprisingly, none of his friends know that he will be entering the villa.

Callum told us and other media: “I applied in summer and [my friends] were like, how did you get on? So I said I only have to apply in winter and that’s probably as far as I have to tell them. They always ask questions like, “Are you going, are you going?” And I don’t know “

But did any of them find out that he would be on Love Island because he quit his job?

Callum said, “You will have yesterday how I should give up yesterday. I only told one person, my manager, that I would go. I just told him. Everyone else was expecting me. “

What does Callum think of the bro code?

Callum says, “I think it’s always best to go to a man and speak to him first to sort out everything you need. I wouldn’t go behind a boy’s back.”

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. and continues on weekdays and Sundays.