Who is available? The act of juggling the Raiders extends until the last week of the regular season – The Reporter

Loading...

ALAMEDA – The only sure thing about the Raiders this year has been uncertainty.

That hasn't changed in Week 17, where the status of several key players was in the air on Thursday when the Raiders (7-8) prepare to finish the regular season against the Denver Broncos (6-9) with the possibility from a playoff stand still alive.

Here is the summary of those who did not practice:

Josh Jacobs runner: Treated for a skin infection on Christmas night, which revealed to the masses on social networks. Coach Jon Gruden, however, said the problem was and remains his right shoulder. Jacobs has missed two of the last three games.

Corner Trayvon Mullen: Although he was not diagnosed with concussion after a neck injury against the Chargers, Mullen is on the NFL protocol due to a head injury and must be medically licensed independent of the club.

Richie incognito guard: He missed the Chargers game with an ankle injury and is not yet practicing. Called "very questionable" by coach Jon Gruden.

"If there is a way to play, he will play," Gruden said. "It's one of the toughest guys I've ever met."

Open receiver Tyrell Williams: He has fought plantar faciitis since the beginning of the season. He had four catches for 82 yards against the Chargers and returned to the bench. Marcel Ateman is next in line according to Gruden, who said that Ateman was coming out of good practice.

The cornerback Lamarcus Joyner: He left the Chargers game with a calf injury in the first half and did not return. Daryl Worley and Nevin Lawson had work in the slot after their departure.

Gabe Jackson Guard: Fighting the same knee injury he has had since training camp, he has played every game since returning from the injured reserve in Week 5, his absence is quite normal for Thursday's practices.

"Tomorrow will be a great day for the Raiders in terms of who is awake and who is not," Gruden said.

For full coverage of the Oakland Raiders, follow us on Flipboard.

At this point, the Raiders are accustomed. The training camp was carried out under the cloud of uncertainty created by Antonio Brown and did not disappear until the days before the first game against the Broncos. Left tackle Kolton Miller has been the only offensive lineman to start each game. Defensive high school saw Worley have to intervene and play in almost every position after Mullen, Joyner and Nick Nelson's injuries against the Chargers.

"It's kind of a revolving door sometimes," said free insurance Erik Harris. “Everyone will seize their opportunity. . . We must go out, play our best football and have fun. It could be our last game as a unit or we could have another game. Many things are beyond our control, but one thing that is under our control is how much fun we can have on Sunday and the result of Sunday. "

The whole cliché of the "next man" may seem tired, but it's the way the Raiders have operated throughout the season. Cornerback Daryl Worley, for example, played virtually everywhere in high school against the Chargers, even as a ten-linebacker (six defenders).

"It's perfectly fine for me," Worley said. “I find it all fun. It's football I think it improves the guys around you when you can know all the positions that are happening in defense. I hadn't done it all before, but as for familiarity, I knew what my job description was. "

Harris said Worley's versatility is a great asset.

"In this league, anyone can fall at any time," said Harris. "When you have a guy who can ascend and take on a role and do it at a high level, that's quite important for a team."

Defensive Nevin Lawson (26) breaks a pass to Hunter Henry.

When asked if Worley had a better position, defensive coordinator Paul Guenther said: "It doesn't matter. He's a soccer player."

Communication, which has led to the interruption of coverage in the last two years for the Raiders, can sometimes be improved when players take on new roles.

Click Like on our Oakland Raiders Facebook page for more news, comments and conversations about the Raiders.

"I think when the boys get down they all come together and say:" Hey, you have to go here and you have to go there ", said Guenther. "It brings more communication because it has to be that way."

Lawson comes from one of his best days, he was asked to protect both the open receivers and the tight end Hunter Henry. He finished with four pass breaks.

“Nevin is a pit bull. He's a competitive guy, "Guenther said." I'm just going to tell you that it will cover whoever you ask to cover. "

On the offensive line, Denzelle Good, owner of two games on the right side when Jackson was on the disabled reserve list, played for the first time in his career on the left side and stood out against the Chargers.

“I thought I did much better than I initially thought after the game. I felt comfortable I had a lot of fun, ”said Good. “I was nervous because it was something new. Once I went out and settled, everything became direct fun. "

Left tackle Kolton Miller said: “Denzelle was cleaning the pocket, many falls, and we were on the same page. Our combinations were super soft. "

Internal linebacker Will Compton, who has replaced Tahir Whitehead as the defensive call signal in the last two games, believes that the Raiders' inclusive wardrobe plays a role in the ability to persevere.

"From the moment I arrived here, the locker room congregates around you when you enter," Compton said. “They welcome you with open arms. Tahir still helps me every day. "

PASS SEASONAL DIGITAL OFFER

If you have not already done so, we recommend you sign up for a digital subscription, which gives you access to all content on the Mercury News and East Bay Times websites. With your support, we can continue to bring these stories, and much more, to your screens. This is where to sign up for the season pass: Mercury News, East Bay Times.