Who has won the Super Bowl 2020? Result, MVP, halftime show, highlights

On Sunday evening another dramatic Super Bowl came along with an exciting comeback, a young superstar in ascendency and the final meme of 2020 was born.

Without further ado, RadioTimes.com offers you the complete overview of everything you need to know about the Super Bowl.

Who has won the Super Bowl?

The Chiefs of Kansas City won the Super Bowl with a final score of 31-20 over the San Francisco 49ers.

The Chiefs had left 20-10 but hit back with three touchdowns in the last quarter to close the deal.

Who has won Super Bowl MVP?

Patrick Mahomes was named Super Bowl MVP because of his role in the climax of the game.

The 24-year-old rising star had not hit the right notes most of the game with two interceptions that ended a bad first half on a personal level.

But like all big players, Mahomes did not stop.

The young gun shot several devastating throws for the Chiefs, resulting in two touchdown passes with just a few minutes on the clock.

Who performed the Super Bowl rest time show

Shakira and Jennifer Lopez performed in the Super Bowl rest period.

The duo broke a medley of their biggest hits, including “Hips Don’t Lie” and “On The Floor” to the delight of the Miami public.

It would not be a Super Bowl without an iconic viral moment. Introducing Shakira memes …

Watch the Super Bowl highlights on TV

Fans can tune in to watch Super Bowl highlights for free this week on NFL on BBC Two from 11:15 p.m.

How to stream Super Bowl highlights live

You can also stream the highlights live via BBC iPlayer on various devices, including laptops, smartphones and tablets.