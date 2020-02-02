The Puppy Bowl 2020 was the other big competition on Sunday evening and the winner was pretty downy.
What happened: Team Fluff took the championship home and assured the ‘Lobarky’ trophy of what, according to the New York Post, was one of the biggest events on record.
- 96 rescue puppies from 61 different rescue centers took part in the event.
- Puppies from outside the US were also involved.
- New York Post said: “The game started with a touchdown from Team Ruff’s Cafecito, a particularly heady Chinese crested / Yorkshire terrier mix from Florida. The teams remained neck to neck, right up to the end, with an exciting touchdown by Rocky Road from Team Fluff, a mix of German Shepherd and New York Samoyed. “
- SB Nation said: “Absolute chaos at the end of this game. Ruff apparently took the lead late when Crumpet scored a clutch TD, but Fluff answered just under the buzzer to win the Puppy Bowl Sweet 16. Fluff claims the Lombarky trophy and has brag for the following year. “
MVP: The Most Valuable Puppy prize went to Gina, a 12-week-old Labrador retriever-chow-chow mix (that’s a mouthful) from Team Ruff.
Context: Last year, Team Ruff won the event after Fluff had won two in a row, according to Sports Illustrated.
Larger whole: Over the years of this competition, 100% of the puppies involved in the competition are eventually adopted, according to Sports Illustrated.