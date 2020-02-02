The Puppy Bowl 2020 was the other big competition on Sunday evening and the winner was pretty downy.

What happened: Team Fluff took the championship home and assured the ‘Lobarky’ trophy of what, according to the New York Post, was one of the biggest events on record.

96 rescue puppies from 61 different rescue centers took part in the event.

Puppies from outside the US were also involved.

New York Post said: “The game started with a touchdown from Team Ruff’s Cafecito, a particularly heady Chinese crested / Yorkshire terrier mix from Florida. The teams remained neck to neck, right up to the end, with an exciting touchdown by Rocky Road from Team Fluff, a mix of German Shepherd and New York Samoyed. “

"Absolute chaos at the end of this game. Ruff apparently took the lead late when Crumpet scored a clutch TD, but Fluff answered just under the buzzer to win the Puppy Bowl Sweet 16. Fluff claims the Lombarky trophy and has brag for the following year. "

MVP: The Most Valuable Puppy prize went to Gina, a 12-week-old Labrador retriever-chow-chow mix (that’s a mouthful) from Team Ruff.

Context: Last year, Team Ruff won the event after Fluff had won two in a row, according to Sports Illustrated.

Larger whole: Over the years of this competition, 100% of the puppies involved in the competition are eventually adopted, according to Sports Illustrated.