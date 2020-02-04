Who has won the Iowa Caucus 2020?

WASHINGTON – In 2008, Iowa launched Barack Obama’s presidential campaign and set him on track to become the first black president in history.

In 2012, Iowa demonstrated that Donald Trump’s presidential campaign was more than a cable television creation and helped Trump set the stage for becoming the first reality TV president in history.

In 2020, Iowa has not withheld clear and obvious lessons to date. Aside from the fact that it’s time for Iowa to lose its place in front of the line in the presidential election.

Almost 24 hours after the caucus took place and well after the definitive results were expected, the Iowa Democratic Party published partial but verified results from the first caucus. The figures accounted for around 62 percent of site reporting – a miserably incomplete picture of the full caucus outcome.

Here is where the result is at this point (and remember that this could change): Mayor Pete Buttigieg would win 26.9 percent of state delegates, while Senator Bernie Sanders is 25.1 percent. Senator Elizabeth Warren is in third place with 18.3 percent of potential state delegates. Former vice president Joe Biden is a distant fourth with 15.6 percent.

The results are disappointment for Biden, who leads many national election polls and hoped for a stronger finish in Iowa. Biden trails in state-level polls in New Hampshire and Nevada, the next two elections in the democratic nomination glove. His loyal support among older black voters has given him a dominant lead in South Carolina state polls, but without strong performance in the next two races, the former vice president was able to head to South Carolina on the brink of collapse.

Again, it is vital to note that the figures released by the Democratic Party of Iowa on Tuesday evening were not a definitive count and remained an incomplete picture of the complete turnout in 99 Iowa counties. Troy Price, the chairman of the state party, did not immediately say when the rest of the results would be announced.

Regarding the turnout, democrats have good reason to worry. The statistics coming from Iowa indicate a modest turnout level on Monday – on par with the 2016 Democratic Caucus, but well below the record turnout in the 2008 race between Obama and Hillary Clinton.

For now, the Democratic primary is in fact a three-way link between Sanders, Warren and Buttigieg. That doesn’t mean it will stay that way. Amy Klobuchar hopes to be able to place himself on the back of several prominent editorial notes. And Andrew Yang, the base outsider who defied so many of his doubters, will hope that his considerable operation on the New Hampshire site will keep his campaign alive through the first four states.