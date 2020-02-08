Who did well in the Iowa Caucuses: NPR

District captain Emily Duff, middle, counts supporters for the democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.

Charlie Neibergall / AP



According to well-known problems reporting the results, Iowa’s democratic campaign is a virtual tie, with Pete Buttigieg, the former mayor of South Bend, India, collecting 26.2% of the esteemed delegates and Vermont’s Senator Bernie Sanders 26.1%.

The Caucuses’ State Delegate Equivalents determine the winner, but the Iowa Democrats have also released two additional data points: overall votes from the first caucus vote and overall votes from the second and last votes.

[Here’s a lot more about how the caucus process works]

By breaking down the votes of both rounds, we can determine which candidates have received support from the Caucusgoers and which candidates have lost votes.

You can see these shifts below. Buttigieg added most of the support, although Sanders maintained his lead from the first to the second vote. Former Vice President Joe Biden lost support from the first to the second orientation.

Here’s another view of the layers:

