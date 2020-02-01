Who cares if Taylor Swift’s Netflix Doc is calculated?

This is an example of our newsletter about pop culture The Daily Beast’s Obsessed, written by senior entertainment reporter Kevin Fallon. Sign up here to receive the full newsletter in your inbox every week.

This week:

Has T. Swift managed Stage Engagement Reveal?

There is a lot of breaking news from Taylor Swift’s Netflix documentary Miss Americana, which premiered on Sundance and debuted on the streaming service on Friday.

She finally pulled out Trump, scolded ‘Trump in a wig’ Marsha Blackburn, talked about an eating disorder, revealed how traumatized she was by the controversies of Kanye West and told intimately about how her romance with Joe Alwyn and her mother’s diagnosis against cancer has changed her life seismically.

But wee-oo, wee-oo: Hottie alert! The real news that came out of the film was that she is working with a new producer, Joel Little, and he is a bona fide babe. Hello Joel!

Anyway, thanks to Eagle reporter Claire Stern, it also emerged that Swift may be officially engaged to Alwyn, a milestone that has been claimed for quite some time. She has seen talking in a scene with an unmistakable, huge rock on her ring finger. Is this how Taylor Swift announced her (still very unconfirmed) engagement?

My theory is that if she is really engaged, Swift hoped that someone would catch the blink-or-miss-it glimpse of her ring. It brings out one of the most common criticisms of the film from Sundance, but one that I don’t necessarily have to buy: that the film is simply Swift again, again over-calculating, that she is still directing her image.

First of all, duh. This is a film about her life in which she collaborated with Netflix, for which she chose the director, and for which she advertises. Of course she thought all the time about what she would or would not reveal. Looking and expecting less is a fool. Unfortunately for Taylor we are a nation of fools!

As I wrote in my review of the film (read that here !!!), Miss Americana, thanks to the access that Swift granted, is a revealing look at one of the most famous people in the world navigating in real time to the effect that fame enjoys has had every aspect of her life, from superficial to psychic, looking back at how she got here and at the mistakes she regrets along the way. It is also pretty funny!

In general, I find the entire ‘Taylor Swift’ riddle that has a stranglehold, alone, you know, listening to Taylor Swift’s music endlessly painful. Miss Americana, while working directly on it, somehow manages to get away from it.

In May 2018, the funniest thing that ever happened during the day happened. During a segment Wendy Williams tried to say the name of pop star Dua Lipa. After she cuddled to the teleprompter and stuttered a bit, she finally came out of a rough rumble of the name: Dula Peep. It was no shadow; Williams just didn’t know who Lipa was. It was an innocent mistake, and the clip made me laugh for about 25 minutes.

Sometimes I walk down the street and for an inexplicable reason “Dula Peep” will pop up in my head again and I will laugh out loud out of nowhere while I am walking between 8 and 9 Avenue, like startled ladies with push carts speedwalk hasty away from the crazy person.

I don’t know why it’s so funny. “Dula Peep.” I’m typing here.

The reason for bringing this up is that Williams left his lips again this week and the moment was just as glorious as the first. The host did another segment in which she had to see the name of Lipa. And it was Groundhog Day – or Palm Springs – again.

She’s doing her best. She knows she messed it up the first time and it became a big deal. She clearly cannot remember which version of the name – the real or her bad version – is correct. From “Dula Peep.” I died.

A little Kelly Clarkson

I don’t think I * produce the Kelly Clarkson Show. Like, I know I don’t live in Los Angeles. I know that I don’t drive into Universal’s studio four days a week and book celebrities for a talk show. I know that my life does not involve daily interactions with Kelly Clarkson.

But without fail, something will happen to the hit of the singer during the day at least once a week and I will have a creepy, almost confused thought: did I … let this happen?

Although the jury still doesn’t know if Clarkson producers will make my dreams come true, Annie Murphy from Schitt’s Creek came to the show this week. She played a live version of the song ‘A Little Bit Alexis’, an example of the pop single of a reality star, which is an important moment in the world of Ole K. Fal. But then Clarkson came to her with an original verse that she wrote !!!

The two British boys from 1917 (I love them), also guests in the show, watch the whole thing from the couch in utter bewilderment. What a moment

Hillary Clinton’s favorite films

Hillary Clinton was at Sundance to promote the four-part Hulu documentary series about her life. (If you couldn’t get her to the White House, at least you could read the two stories I wrote about her document.) She was in a fun Hillary mode in Park City. “I’m so happy to be here at Sundance,” she said for a screening. “Well, I can think of a place where I’d rather be now.” Hilz got jokes!

In any case, she spoke during an interview with Vulture about the year in the film – about subject! – and revealed that some of her favorites of the year were Little Women, Knives Out and The Report. We are a former State Secretary with taste!

What to watch this week:

The assistant: The first great film about the Weinstein scandal. (It’s clearly a horror movie.)

J. Lo’s Super Bowl Halftime Show: Let us come together to witness greatness.

McMillions: A documentary version of one of The Daily Beast’s amazing stories of all time.

What to skip this week:

The Rhythm Section: But the gays will eventually claim it as a camp.

The Masked Singer: How can we stop this?

