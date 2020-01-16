Who Australians play in the first round

Nos. 2 and 3 seeds Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer are in the same half of the draw so that only one can make the final. Federer starts against the American Steve Johnson, Djokovic meets the German Jan Lennard Struff.

The 47th John Millman competes against the French Ugo Humbert. Australia’s second best hope, Alexei Popyrin, was challenged and faced former finalist Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the first round.

Alex Bolt and James Duckworth both won games in the first round, but the wild cards Andrew Harris, John-Patrick Smith and Marc Polmans have their hands full as expected.

Laconian Osaka is in a crowded area with both Williams sisters. Venus was paired with fellow countryman Coco Gauff in the first round, a tough game for a 29-year-old, let alone 39-year-old Venus. Osaka and Serena Williams should be comfortable enough until the second week.

# 4 Simona Halep meets the American Jennifer Brady. Also in her quarters is Maria Sharapova, who will be fully occupied with Croatian Donna Vekic in the first round.

The brave Sam Stosur was the first to win the qualification for the Australian women. In-form Lizette Cabrera too. It will be harder for Ajla Tomljanovic, who defeated Sharapova in Kooyong on Thursday, Arina Rodionova and the wildcard Astra Sharma.

WHO PLAY THE OUTSIDE IN THE AUSTRALIAN OPEN FIRST ROUND

WOMEN

1-Ashleigh Barty against Lesia Tsurenko

Ajla Tomljanovic vs. 31-Anastasija Sevastova (LAT)

Samantha Stosur – Qualification

Priscilla Hon vs Kateryna Kozlova (UKR)

Astra Sharma vs. 28-Anett Kontaveit (EST)

Lizette Cabrera – qualification

Arina Rodionova vs. Kateryna Bondarenko (UKR)

MEN

23-Nick Kyrgios vs. Lorenzo Sonego (ITA)

John Millman vs. Ugo Humbert (FRA)

Jordan Thompson vs. Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Alexei Popyrin against 28-Jo-Wilfried Tsonga (FRA)

James Duckworth vs. Aljaz Bedene (SLO)

Chris O’Connell vs. 17-Andrey Rublev (RUS)

Marc Polmans vs. Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ)

Alex Bolt vs. Albert Vinolas Ramos (ESP)

Andrew Harris vs. 8-Matteo Berrettini (ITA)

John-Patrick Smith vs. 22-Guido Pella (ARG)