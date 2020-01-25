Who are the next in Fashion Hosts and Judges on Netflix?

It seems that Netflix can really read our fashion-obsessed thoughts with the launch of Next in fashion is coming at the end of this month (on January 29 to be exact). After the success of Project Runway and Under the Gunn, the streaming colossus has finally embraced the format of a creative reality contest, which hopefully introduces us to some fresh, fashionable faces, and also gives us access to viewing some of the best works alongside them.

Billed as the first Netflix fashion show, the content will be trend-oriented and contain global perspectives on the how, what and why with regard to our fashion choices. With a great line-up expected, we thought we would introduce you to the two confirmed hosts of the competition, as well as the first two guest jury members announced (this is by no means the definitive list) who will guide 18 participants through their journey to a Prize of $ 250,000 and a debut collection to be won with Net-A-Porter. Without further delay, here is Netflix’s cream of the crop!