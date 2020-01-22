Who are the guests of The One Show on BBC1 tonight?

The One Show is broadcast every evening from London in the evening and is presented tonight by Alex Jones and Matt Baker.

The program runs between tonight 7 and 7.30 p.m. on BBC One and offers a mix of chat, live music and recorded films on current topics. It can be streamed on BBC iPlayer for those who prefer to watch it online, and will stay on iPlayer for 30 days after the first broadcast to get the latest news.

Who’s on the One Show tonight?

It looks like it’s going to be a pretty gripping show tonight with Louis Tomlinson performing live after the release of his new album Walls. Former politician Ed Balls, Love Island winner Dani Dyer, celebrity chef Hugh Fearnley-Whittingstall and presenter Steph McGovern will also perform.

In addition to the starry guest panel, there will be a band clash tonight between office mates in Wales, home cooks talking about how to sell food to strangers on social media, and various charities trying to win a decommissioned train car.