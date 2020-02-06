Who are Peter Weber’s last four in Bachelor after eliminating 10 women this week? [Spoilers]

Peter Weber is due to his last 6 wives, but we know his last 4. Photo credits: ABC

Peter Weber sent a record number of women home when he saw this week’s episodes of The Bachelor.

ABC aired two episodes this week, one on Monday evening and one on Wednesday evening, and Peter has proven that he is not interested in any drama.

The week started with 16 women and there are only six women left at the end of last night’s episode.

Two of them will be eliminated next week.

However, we already know who the last four will be and who will bring Peter home for the dates in their hometown.

Meet your last four women easily.

Madison stayed out of the drama at The Bachelor

Madison is in Bachelor this season. Credit: ABC

Madison is still at The Bachelor, though she has taken a back seat in the past few episodes. She hasn’t been in any drama, but the previews show she’ll quickly become one of Peter’s favorites in the series.

She has a passion for basketball and a loving family, as reported by Monsters & Critics.

Bachelor student Hannah Ann was a pioneer

Hannah Sluss takes part in the Bachelor. Credit: ABC

Hannah Ann is another pageant girl, but she didn’t define that in this season of The Bachelor. In addition, she was a front runner with her first impression role.

But Peter has a concern.

Hannah had a personal meeting with Peter this week and here she told him that she had never been in love. We found her ex-boyfriend and she told him that she loved him on his Instagram when they met.

Victoria F was a source of confusion for the bachelor

Victoria F is in this season of The Bachelor. Credit: ABC

Victoria F considered leaving the show because she was unsure about the whole process and fell in love with Peter. But she stayed and Peter seems to like everything about her.

But he’s struggling with the fact that it can’t open, and it seems to be hung down to the smallest detail.

Before filming started, Victoria made headlines for sleeping with married men. While denying this allegation, Peter still has to learn something about it on the show. However, she addressed it after leaving the show in an Instagram post.

JEREMIA 29:11 First of all, I would like to thank all of my family and friends for the overwhelming support. Even the strangers who tried to show me kindness. THANK YOU. The rumors you hear are wrong. There will be a time and place to defend myself, but now I'm waiting. Bullying is NOT okay, however. It is also not fair. Especially when it comes to making judgments and basing opinions on pure speculation, assumptions and lies. In this sense: On my best days and especially my worst days, I look at a friend. The best friend I've ever had in my life. He doesn't judge me by how I look. He doesn't throw stones when I'm down. He makes me smile when I'm angry. Lick my tears when I'm sad. Lies on my chest when my fear goes through the roof. And paw on my face when I can't get up for a few days to say, "Hey! I'm here. You're enough. Remember." This friend is my black lab, Buxton. I'm so proud to say that my boy is training to be a #therapydog. Buxton has been my personal service dog for over a year, but his new role will be a little different. those who may have a hard time at school and who give love to others who may just need a hug! Life will give you curveballs, but sometimes all you need is some love and loyalty from a four-legged friend who is ready is to catch these curve balls for you. We may not always know why, but we can rest assured that there is a reason. A reason to progress wherever in life A reason that is much bigger than we are. I trust that God and the universe will show me the way. , , , , And remember … we all have a story.

Kelsey may be too emotional for the bachelor

Kelsey is in Bachelor Season 24. Photo credit: ABC

Kelsey is one of the last four, though she has had problems throughout the season. She doesn’t like it when Peter goes out with the other women and thinks about telling him about their fights.

While she followed her heart and did what made her happy, some of the other ladies aren’t too happy with the way Kelsey deals with it.

The Bachelor will be broadcast on ABC on Mondays at 8 / 7c.