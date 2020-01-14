It’s finally back – Love Island has arrived for its sixth series, the first of which will air in January.

Eve and Jess Gale are twins who jointly take over the new South African mansion and insist that they take care of each other all the time.

You have worked as a VIP hostess at events around the world, with Eve drawing the eye of American rapper Tyga, also known as Kylie Jenner’s ex, who asked her to meet him.

And Jess and Eve are more than ready to cause trouble in the villa as they didn’t just ruffle a few feathers.

Eve and Jess Gale – Key Facts

Age: 20

Job: Students and VIP hostesses

In three words:

Jess – “Nice, funny and spontaneous”

Eva – “fun, confident and friendly”

Instagram: @jessicarosegale / @evegale

coupled With:

Jess – Mike

Eve – Callum

What are Eva and Jess looking for in a partner?

Jess: Someone who is confident, not cocky. Confident, friendly and respectful and on the same level of intelligence as I am. “

Eve: I don’t want to be shy about someone who is funny and confident. Very “alpha male”. And I want a guy who’s on. “

They both say that their celebrity crush is British heavyweight boxing champ Anthony Joshua.

Are Eve and Jess fighting for boys?

Jess: “We have so much respect for each other that we won’t argue about a boy!”

Eve: “Boys often say:” Right, I think you both – who of you wants me? “Some boys will notify me and Jessica at the same time, I don’t think they think we’re talking.”

Jess: Be friendly, considerate, and understanding for every single girl, whether you know her or not. It is even more intense for your closest friends. And with Eve it has increased even more by 1000%. If there is a guy who annoys Eva, he will be deleted from my books. “

Eve: With Jess, I have the ultimate girl code. If someone upset them, I would never speak to them again. I won’t stick to a girl in the villa, but if I like a guy I would say. “

However, that doesn’t mean that Jess and Eve may be arguing over a guy, as the couple said RadioTimes.com that they have “the same taste in men”.

What do Eva and Jess do?

Jess: “If a guy comes across unsafe, it’s a huge slip.”

Eve: “If you’re a damn boy, disrespectful and talk to everyone when you’re outside.”

What are your worst habits?

Jess: “To be late – that’s a problem.”

Eve: Sleep and miss my alarm.

Love Island starts on ITV2 on Sunday, January 12th, at 9:00 p.m. and continues on weekdays and Sundays.