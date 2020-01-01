WHL summary: Tuesday, December 31, 2019

Loading...

Moose Mouth, Sask. – Luke Burzan scored two goals in the Western Hockey League on Tuesday, including the third-half winner at 5:20 p.m., leading the Brandon Wheat Kings 3-1 past the Moose Jaw Warriors.

Ridly Greig scored an empty netter and added a template for the Wheat Kings (17-17-3).

Calder Anderson answered with the only goal for the Warriors (10-20-2).

Ethan Kruger scored 23 saves in victory.

Warrior goalkeeper Adam Evanoff turned 36 out of 38 shots.

Brandon did not score in his five power play options, while Moose Jaw had the man 3: 3 advantage.

WINTERHAWKS 3 THUNDERBIRDS 2

The story continues under the advertisement

PORTLAND, Ore – Jaydon Dureau scored the last of three unanswered goals for Portland when the Winterhawks (25-6-4) celebrated a win over Seattle (13-19-3).

Kishaun Gervias and Jack O’Brien had the other goals for Portland. Cade McNelly and Conner Bruggen-Cate replied for Seattle.

Roddy Ross faced 47 out of 50 shots in a loss, while Isaiah DiLaura only scored 17 saves for the Winterhawks.

With the win, Portland jumped to the first place in the US division – two points ahead of Everett Silvertips (25-8-2).

–

AMERICAN 5 CHIEFS 4

KENNEWICK, Washington. – Marc Lajoie scored the winning goal in extra time (1:16) to lift Tri-City (16.12.05) past Spokane (20.11.04).

Sasha Mutala scored one goal and two assists, while Krystof Hrabik, Edge Lambert and Blake Stevenson were the other American goalscorers.

Chief striker Adam Beckham scored his 28th win of the season. He leads the WHL with 28 goals and 58 points this season.

Luke Toporowski scored twice and Bear Hughes was credited with the chief's other goal.

Beck Warm scored 25 saves while Mason Beaupit dismissed 18 of 23 shots for Spokane.

The story continues under the advertisement

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 31, 2019.

© 2020 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

Brandon Wheat Kings Calgary Hitmen Edmonton Oil Kings Everett Silvertips Kamloops Blazer Kelowna Rockets Kootenay Ice Lethbridge Hurricanes Medicine Hat Tigers t) Moose Jaw Warriors (t) Portland Winterhawks (t) Prince Albert Raiders (t) Prince George Cougars (t) Red Deer Rebels ( t) Regina Pats (t) Saskatoon Blades (t) Seattle Thunderbirds (t) Spokane Chiefs (t) Swift Current Broncos (t) Tri-City Americans (t) Vancouver Giants (t) Victoria Royals (t) WHL (t) Whl-Roundup (t) Sports