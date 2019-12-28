WHL summary: Friday, December 27, 2019

Loading...

EVERETT, Washington – Tyler Brennan scored 35 saves and Prince George Cougars scored three goals in the first half to beat Everett Silvertips 4-3 in the Western Hockey League on Friday.

Ilijah Colina, Josh Maser, Filip Koffer and Blake Eastman scored goals for the Cougars (9-20-4), who scored 3-0-1 in their last four games.

Dawson Butt scored twice and Bryce Kindopp had the other for the silvertips (24-7-2), who came into play in their last eight competitions with 7-0-1.

Everett-Neminder Keegan Karki gave up three goals in seven strikes in 15:36 before giving in to Braden Holt, who abandoned 19 of 20 strikes prematurely but faced defeat.

ICE 4 WHEAT KINGS 0

BRANDON, man. – Liam Hughes parried 28 times, Isaac Johnson scored two goals and Peyton Krebs had one goal and two helpers leading Winnipeg (20-13-1) over the Wheat Kings (15-16-3).

–

BLAZER 4 ROCKETS 0

Kelowna, B.C. – Dylan Garand parried 25 times, Zane Franklin scored two goals and Orrin Centazzo had one goal and three helpers when Kamloops (22-9-3) hid the Rockets (18-12-3) to score 7 in his last goal -0-3 to improve 10.

–

HURRICANES 5 HITMEN 4 (OT)

LETHBRIDGE, Alta. – Dino Kambeitz scored his second goal of the night in extra time, while Alex Thacker made three assists when the Hurricanes (10/21/05) faced Calgary (10/16/05).

–

PATS 5 WARRIOR 2

Moose Mouth, Sask. – Max Paddock turned 28 shots and Robbie Holmes scored the later winner when Regina (9-18-4) overthrew the Warriors (10-18-2).

–

BLADES 3 RAIDERS 2

Prince Albert, Sask. – Riley McKay scored two goals and Nolan Maier scored 32 saves when Saskatoon (16-15-3) brought the Raiders (20-10-4) the third consecutive loss.

–

OIL KINGS 2 REBELS 1

DEER, Alta. – Sebastian Cossa scored 30 goals when Edmonton (23-6-7) slipped past the rebels (12-18-3) and improved to 8-0-1 in his last nine competitions.

–

THUNDERBIRDS 9 CHIEFS 5

KENT, Wash. – Keltie Jeri-Leon had two goals and three assists, Henrik Rybinski had two goals and two assistants, and Andrej Kukuca also scored twice when Seattle (13-17-3) defeated Spokane (19-11-4).

–

BRONCOS 4 TIGERS 3 (SO)

SWIFT CURRENT, Alta. – Aiden Bulych scored two goals in the regular game before Sergei Alkhimov scored the winner when the Broncos (7-22-3) brought Medicine Hat (22-10-2) off balance and prevented a nine-game slide.

–

GIANT 2 ROYAL 1

VICTORIA – Krz Plummer scored the winning goal at 10:28 in the third half, and David Tendeck scored 27 saves when Vancouver (16-15-2) defeated the Royals (17-12-2).

–

WINTERHAWKS 3 AMERICANS 2 (OT)

KENNEWICK, Washington – Cross Hanas scored 1-3 in extra time as Portland (23: 6: 4) improved to 7: 1 in the last eight games by beating Tri-City (12: 15: 5). who has lost seven in a row.

–

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on December 27, 2019.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

