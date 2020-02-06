Whitney Rose announces new album: Hear ‘Believe Me, Angela’

Whitney Rose gives a different twist to the proven cheating number with its new release “Believe Me, Angela.” It is the first preview of the Canadian-born, Texas-born, new album We Still Go to Rodeos, 24th April.

“Believe Me, Angela” combines roots-rock jang with a walking guitar-guitar line and strung pedal language, and shows a woman confronting another woman about running away with her husband. “I want to hate you every move, every inch of you,” she begins. But instead of lashing at the woman, she offers wise advice: leave before he does the same to you. “Just run away while you can / Shine your boots and wash your hands / Find someone who will assist you,” Rose sings.

“” Believe me, Angela “is a song about what can happen if two women don’t get the chance to hate each other, to say the blunt,” Rose says. “This is of course not exclusive to women, but it is so common to blame the easiest party – not necessarily the party to which logic would refer – when someone gets hurt. When I started writing this ‘cheatin’ number, it started more like a revenge melody, but I just didn’t feel it. I changed lanes then and there to make it a point of unity and compassion and immediately it felt better and the song came together quickly. “

We Still Go to Rodeos was produced by Paul Kolderie (Uncle Tupelo, Pixies, Radiohead) and contains 12 songs written by Rose only. It follows the full line 62 of Rose 2017, which was produced by Mavericks singer Raul Malo.