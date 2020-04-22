Whitney Houston’s official biopic in preparation

Whitney Houston’s estate goes ahead with an official biopic on the late singer tentatively titled I want to dance with someone.

In a statement, the producers described the film as “a joyful, emotional and heartbreaking celebration of the life and music of the greatest R&B pop singer of all time, retracing her journey from obscurity to musical celebrity. While being very frank about the price that super celebrity demands, it will be both the rich and complex saga of the search for the perfect marriage between the song and the singer and the audience, and at the same time the moving tale of ‘a simple Jersey girl trying to find her way home. “

Oscar-nominated screenwriter Anthony McCarten will write a screenplay for the film upon specification. McCarten has won four Oscar nominations, and is particularly experienced in the biopics world with The theory of everything, Bohemian Rhapsody, The darkest hour and The two popes.

“We are incredibly fortunate to have the support and contribution of many key people who knew Whitney best and who were there at the time, in the making of this film,” said McCarten in a statement. “I work in close collaboration with each of them, to tell an authentic story of the extraordinary talent that has been taken away from us too soon.”

The director of the film has not yet been officially announced, but a press release notes that Stella Meghie is in “advanced talks” to direct the film. Meghie’s most recent film was romantic drama The photograph, while past efforts include Jean of Jones and The weekend, as well as episodes of Grown-ish and The First Wives Club.

The Houston estate, represented by its Houston executor and sister-in-law, Pat Houston, will produce the film alongside Houston longtime mentor and boss Clive Davis. Larry Mestel, whose Primary Wave Music entered into a publishing partnership with the Houston domain in 2019, will also produce.

“From all of my personal and professional experience with Whitney from her late teens to her tragic untimely death, I know that the full story of Whitney Houston has yet to be told,” said Davis in a statement. “I am so happy that Anthony McCarten embarked on an unrestrained, music-rich storyline that ultimately reveals Whole Whitney whose vocal genius deeply affected the world as she fought fiercely against the demons who were to be his loss.”

Pat Houston added, “Whitney’s legacy deserves only the best that can be given. I am in the heart of these partners who were chosen to produce an uplifting and inspiring film for all those who loved it, giving you a reason to continue celebrating The Voice with which we have all fallen in love and which we will cherish forever! “

The news from the official Houston biopic comes several years after Lifetime released an unauthorized film about the singer’s life with Angela Bassett in the lead role. The film won the wrath of the Houston area, with Pat Houston at the time, “If you watch this movie, watch it knowing that Lifetime is known to make bad biopics of deceased celebrities and prepare for the worst. ” A separate documentary directed by Nick Broomfield titled Whitney: Can I Be Me was released in 2017.