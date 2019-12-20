Whitney Cummings says the intern reported it to RR. H H. For saying "Merry Christmas."

Loading...

Comedian Whitney Cummings told nightly host Conan O'Brien on Wednesday that she was denounced to human resources last year for saying "Merry Christmas" to an inmate.

Cummings, 37, told O & # 39; Brien, 56, and co-host Andy Richter, that the most stressful part of the vacation was shopping, previously admitting in the segment that she was a "regifter" , as well as the "terminology" that surrounded the family. season.

"Last year, I was working on a television show, I had problems with human resources for saying" Merry Christmas "to an intern," Cummings said on TBS's "Conan."

"Is that true?" Asked O & # 39; Brien in disbelief.

"It's true. I was leaving … I was like, goodbye, guys. Merry Christmas." As a formality, what would you say, "Cummings explained." I return as June 6. RR.HH. Call me and say: "Hey, we have to talk to you. One of the inmates is angry because you said "Merry Christmas."

In 2018, Cummings served as co-showrunner in the infamous restart of "Roseanne" of the ABC network.

The comedian said her greeting was just a "formality" and added: "I don't even care what your Christmas was like."

O'Brien mentioned that "Merry Christmas" could offend or provoke someone "in these times."

Cummings explained that he asked the human resources officer what he could have said before he was informed that the inmate was "agnostic."

“I was like, no, no, no, no, no. You can't do that, ”said Cummings. "Because if I had known that this person was agnostic, that would mean we were in a relationship, that would mean we were intimately connected."

"I shouldn't know who believes in God and who doesn't," Cummings added. "I can't guess either, you know?"

