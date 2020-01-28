Whitney and Chase are still together. Credit: TLC

Sign up for your TV newsletter now!

Whitney Way Thore was open about her dating life in My Big Fat Fabulous Life. This season was different from the others because she lives in a new city and a few new friends have entered her life.

Chase Severino is someone Whitney Way Thore met through Ryan Andreas, her new business partner. Things seem to be improving now that she lives in Charlotte, not Greensboro.

Whitney and Chase recently did something exclusive on My Big Fat Fabulous Life, but is it still going well?

Take part in these TV discussions in our forum!

Are Whitney and Chase still together?

When the viewers of My Big Fat Fabulous Life Whitney Way Thore saw how they posted pictures of Chase Severino on Instagram, their interest was piqued. The two have been seeing each other for a few months.

Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino got engaged in October. They filmed My Big Fat Fabulous Life and the proposal was filmed on camera. The couple had to remain silent about their status due to contractual obligations, but when the trailer fell off, Whitney was able to share their enthusiasm on social media.

Despite a few hiccups predicted in the My Big Fat Fabulous Life trailer, Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino are still together. They plan their wedding and get used to the life of a newly engaged couple.

Will Chase Severino continue in My Big Fat Fabulous Life?

Viewers hope that Whitney Way Thore and Chase Severino have their wedding shot for My Big Fat Fabulous Life. They’ve invested a lot in their history and watched them meet with several men who weren’t the right ones. Chase is different and clear, he wants to spend with her forever.

It remains to be seen whether Chase Severino will be an actor in the future. He is currently in this season of My Big Fat Fabulous Life and also makes confessors. Things moved fairly quickly between the two and it looks like the intensity will increase over the course of the season.

It’s unclear whether TLC My Big Fat Fabulous Life will pick up for another season, but with all of the upcoming events in Whitney Way Thor’s life, it is certain to be likely.

Your move to Charlotte is well documented. Given the distance and the tense friendships that led to it, it will be interesting to see where this season ends and whether there is enough material for another.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life will air on TLC on Tuesday night at 8 / 7c.