Whitmer’s Michigan 2021 budget presented to lawmakers

Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer speaks to reporters at her office in Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday, February 4, 2020, about sending the democratic response to President Donald Trump's State of the Union address. She says she will focus on "dinner table issues" like infrastructure, jobs, and healthcare.

LANSING, Mich. – Governor Gretchen Whitmer’s budget recommendation for the 2021 financial year was presented at the State Capitol on Thursday.

State budget director Chris Kolb outlines the governor’s budget recommendation during a joint meeting of the budget committee of the House of Representatives and the Senate.

Whitmer handed over its second State of the State address last week. Her speech focused on streets, public education, work, business, healthcare, and more. She implemented a plan to repair the streets in Michigan without increasing the gas tax.

