Whitecourt company destroyed in Flame Boxing Day – Edmonton

Loading...

Two companies were destroyed in an early morning fire in Whitecourt, Alta on the second day of Christmas.

Firefighters were called downtown around 3:30 p.m. on December 26. Fire chief Brian Wynn said a person walking in the area noticed the fire in a local pet store and called 911.

"Unfortunately, we didn't get early detection this time," said Wynn. "When I left my house, I could see the orange glow and that's probably eight blocks away."

When the crews arrived, Wynn reported that the fire had already spread to a neighboring shop – a sewing and modification shop.

"The fire has already ventilated through the roof. So it was fully involved, 100 percent on fire. "

Tweet this

Wynn was unable to rescue the two companies, saying that the crews had launched a defensive attack to rescue the other nearby companies, including dry cleaning that wiped out smoke and water damage.

The story continues under the advertisement

According to Wynn, the firefighters entered an apartment on the second floor that was above the dry cleaner, but luckily no one was home. About 20 firefighters fought the fire that was still glowing on Friday morning.

"It's hard for people because they spray water and everything freezes. My boys are covered with water," said Wynn.

"You've been here for at least 12 hours so the big thing doesn't thaw. If you're frozen outside, stay frozen because if you thaw, you'll get wet inside and you're done."

CONTINUE READING:

Crews respond to fire on Parkland County farm; No injuries were reported



The building, in which both the pet shop and the sewing shop were located, was ransacked by the flame. It is not known how many or what types of animals were in the pet store, but Wynn said, "Whatever was inside has disappeared."

2:18

Fires destroyed in Whitecourt company

Fires destroyed in Whitecourt company

The city's mayor said the community was devastated by the loss.

“What I see behind me is very sad. My heart goes out to the business owners, ”said Maryann Chichak.

"I can't imagine what it feels like to lose a business at any time of the year, especially at Christmas. I also feel for the people who have worked in these companies. It will not only be short-term for our community, but also long-term have a big impact. "

The story continues under the advertisement

CONTINUE READING:

A fire breaks out on the mushroom farm east of Edmonton



Chichak said she hasn't had a chance to speak to the business owners yet, but plans to get in touch early next week.

"They have been an integral part of our community for many, many years. The buildings themselves have been there for decades. They have shaped the heart and history of our community, so it's a great loss," she said.

“Every time you have a local company that closes its doors, it has a huge ripple and a domino effect on the rest of our community. So everyone feels the pain. "

No people were injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Wynn said it was not considered suspicious.

Whitecourt is approximately 175 kilometers northwest of Edmonton.

Two companies were destroyed in an early morning fire in Whitecourt, Alta on Christmas Day 2019.

Sarah Komadina, Global News

Two companies were destroyed in an early morning fire in Whitecourt, Alta on Christmas Day 2019.

Sarah Komadina, Global News

Two companies were destroyed in an early morning fire in Whitecourt, Alta on Christmas Day 2019.

Global news

Two companies were destroyed in an early morning fire in Whitecourt, Alta on Christmas Day 2019.

Global news

Two companies were destroyed in an early morning fire in Whitecourt, Alta on Christmas Day 2019.

Global news

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR