Whitecaps hope that changes in the field and in front office will lead to better results in 2020 | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

“Not many people know how far this club has come in that period. We are still growing, but I can tell you that this is a really exciting time for this club, for fans, for players, for staff, for the entire organization. “

Head coach Marc Dos Santos starts his second season with the Whitecaps and believes that the basis of his team is much stronger this year.

“You can’t compare,” he said. “With all due respect to everyone who was here, we had children in the preseason (in 2019), 15 years old. I think 60 percent of the selection was our academy.

“I am excited when I compare it to Day 1 of the preseason last year. It was very, very different, just because of the age that we didn’t sign players. Many of our players arrived five days before our first game against Minnesota last year We are not in the same place and it will help us in the medium and long term. “

The list of new faces is in the news of the Canadian striker Lucas Cavallini. The muscular 27-year-old, known as “El Tanque” (The Tank), signed a three-year contract after being taken over from the Mexican club Puebla in December for a transaction fee for a club record.

“He has the profile that I think should be No. 9 in what modern football is today,” said Dos Santos. “He is very aggressive without the ball, his working speed is great. It is a player I wanted to have here for a while.”

Teibert played in the same club team as Cavallini when the two were children, as well as in the Canadian national team.

“You see his physical shape, he is a machine,” said Teibert. “I think the biggest thing besides scoring the goal is the presence he has when we defend. I have never seen a striker who likes to slide mid back and defenders so happy.

“He’s such a workhorse. It’s great to have someone like that.”

Cavallini, 27, returns to Canada after 11 years of living and playing abroad.

“I come home as a man, I left as a boy,” he said. “I am really happy to be back and want to get started.”

Also new for the Whitecaps this season are winger Cristian Dajome, defender Cristian Gutierrez and MLS SuperDraft selections Ryan Raposo and Daniel Gagliardi.

Dajome, 26, was taken over from Bogota FC via transfer last Friday. The day before, the left-back Gutierrez, 22, who was born in Canada, was taken over by a free transfer from the Chilean first division side Colo-Colo.

Like Whitecaps, goalkeeper Maxime Crepeau, Gutierrez, 22, was born in Greenfield Park, Quebec. He moved to Chile when he was three and grew up in the Colo-Colo youth system.

Gutierrez is now in Vancouver, but due to flight delays, he was unable to join his new teammates on Monday. The Dajome visa is expected to be sorted out on time so that he can join the club for his first preseason games, starting in San Diego next Friday.

Midfielder Raposo, 20, was born in Hamilton and played as a Canadian national youth player. Syracuse University’s second-year student finished fourth overall in SuperDraft

Goalkeeper Gagliardi, 22, was generally elected as the 32nd. Dos Santos has indicated that he will have the opportunity to challenge the backup position behind Crepeau.

The Whitecaps also made a major off-season change in their front office and took Axel Schuster as their new sports director in November after Bob Lenarduzzi moved to a club connection position when the organization eliminated his position as president in August.

After more than 20 years, Schuster became a member of the Whitecaps as an executive at Bundesliga teams in Germany. His organizational philosophy is built around four pillars: team spirit, work ethics, discipline and mentality.

“I think that should be the cornerstones of everything we do every day,” said Schuster. “If we are good at that, then I am really optimistic that we already have it in a good way.”

Schuster has indicated that he hopes to sign another one this week. The club also hopes to re-sign defender Erik Godoy, who borrowed the Whitecaps on loan from Club Atletico Colon in Argentina last season.

The team with a new look opens the regular 2020 season on February 29 against Sporting Kansas City, at BC Place.

Carol Schram, The Canadian Press