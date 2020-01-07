White T-shirts for women that will last

Loading...

When it comes to upgrading your basics, you need to consider how often you wear them. Me? I have an entire section of my T-shirt drawer dedicated to white t-shirts. I take the perfect white t-shirt very seriously. I found that there are a few that exceed the rest, in quality and cut, because all t-shirts are not created equal. Upgrade your basic white T-shirt to one of them.

The Boxy Semi-Crop T-shirt is the perfect length for a t-shirt. I can easily tie it to wear with high waisted jeans or a skirt, but it can also be half tucked in for a more assembled look. It is robust but not rigid and has a soft and silky feel thanks to the 50/50 blend of Pima cotton and Modal.

Splendid T-shirt with short sleeves for women

If you want a super soft material before it even touches the laundry, this is the shirt for you. The blend of rayon and spandex Lycra has a touch of elasticity for all-day comfort. It is machine washable and has a slightly oversized cut that can be worn tucked in or even tied at the waist. Splendid is also a popular brand that has sold a Nordstrom, Bloomingdale’s and much more.

Pocket V-neck linen T-shirt

This is the T-shirt that I bought many times throughout the university and that I still have in my drawer today. The linen fabric is breathable and light, but not too transparent. The V-neck is a great length that shows enough skin to feel modern but will not leave you too exposed.

Amazon Essentials Women’s Short Sleeve Technical T-Shirt

Made from a technical fabric that wicks away moisture, this T-shirt can go from work to training with ease. The simple V-neck is flattering and easy to wear. If you like it, you can even get this two pack in a plethora of other colors like blue and pink.

Normally, I hate a round neck, but Richer Poorer’s Scoop Tee has a modified scoop that looks more like a curved V-neck. The longer sleeve length means you can roll them up if you want (I usually do) or keep them unrolled for a higher look. Made from 100% organic cotton and washed in a silicone wash to break it, this should be your favorite t-shirt.

Just My Size – Plus Size Women’s V-Neck Short Sleeve T-Shirt

This large size option is made of 100% cotton and has a subtle V-neck and unlabelled neck label for added comfort. It has a contoured shirt-tail hem to flatter any shape. This best-selling cotton T-shirt will be your everyday essential.

Second Skin Women’s Crew T-Shirt

The Tommy John Second Skin line is made from a non-shrinkable and wrinkle-resistant Pima cotton / modal / spandex blend. He had enough stretch to feel comfortable but will never deform.

